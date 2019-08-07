5 Theories as to why Vince McMahon keeps bringing back WWE Legends

WWE Legends Inc.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not reflect the views of Sportskeeda

As you read this, you're probably going to get mad at what follows. This qualifies as an unpopular opinion but in a world where freedom is guaranteed, it would be wrong to give in to the base. It would be wrong to lead the readers astray. The only solution would be to tell you, the fans, the truth of what lies beneath.

Some of you may already know the answer and that's fine. This is for the uninformed; the millions of fans reading at home every day. It's a simple case of supply and demand and maybe, the current crop of WWE Superstars are not actually that over. Yeah, there you go, I said it! I said the most heinous thing that a WWE fan could hear. But I only speak the truth and the truth will set you free.

But let's step back for a minute. Who are the WWE legends that come to mind? The Undertaker, Trish Stratus and Bill Goldberg. It was also reported that Kane is making a comeback at upcoming WWE live events, and possibly appearing again in Saudi Arabia. To be fair, he never actually retired. He's just busy being Mayor of Knox County. Who would have thought?

So, let's get into the nitty-gritty and reveal 5 theories why Vince McMahon keeps bringing back WWE Legends.

#5 WWE Dream Matches

A bust?

Let's make one thing clear! The Undertaker vs Goldberg match in Saudi Arabia is a bad example of this. But if both had been placed with young talent and booked correctly, it could have worked. It's rare when dream matches go wrong, especially when they just don't live up to the potential due to their bodies having suffered years of wear and tear.

On the other hand, the Trish Stratus vs Charlotte match could be one for the ages. Trish Stratus can still move very well in the ring and Charlotte is by far one of the best female wrestlers on the WWE roster. That should be a match worth seeing.

