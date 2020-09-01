5 Theories why Brock Lesnar's merchandise has been removed by WWE

WWE advertised its latest t-shirt offer – ‘buy one tee, get one for $1’ – during the WWE Payback 2020 pay-per-view, but that deal seemingly did not apply to fans of Brock Lesnar.

All of Brock Lesnar’s merchandise has been removed from WWE Shop and WWE Euroshop, and his Superstar page is no longer accessible through the company’s online store or via search engines.

Last week, fans were able to purchase 11 Brock Lesnar items from WWE, including the shirts in the picture below, but links to those pages are now broken.

Brock Lesnar's shirts can no longer be found

WWE usually keeps old merchandise on its website even after the items have sold out – Wade Barrett’s “King of Bad News” shirt from 2015, for example – but Brock Lesnar’s merch is nowhere to be seen.

The Beast has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre back in April 2020 at WrestleMania 36, so it is only natural that fans have started wondering whether he could be done with the company.

With so much speculation surrounding Brock Lesnar's WWE status, let’s take a look at five theories on why his merchandise is no longer available for WWE fans to buy.

#5 Will Brock Lesnar return with new merchandise?

One theory is that Brock Lesnar’s page is simply getting a refresh before he returns with new merchandise, but that does not seem very plausible.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 with his new “Wreck Everyone & Leave” shirt, which was available on WWE Shop immediately after the event, and his other merchandise remained on the site in the months that he did not appear on television.

The Big Dog’s merchandise was also on WWE Shop in the hours leading up to SummerSlam, which rules out any theories that fans may have about Brock Lesnar’s merch being removed due to his page getting some kind of refresh before a new batch of items are added to it.

Reigns’ page remained active before his new merch was made available for fans to purchase, so why would Brock Lesnar’s page suddenly become inactive?