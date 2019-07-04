3 WWE Superstars that are likely going to renew their contracts and 2 that likely to leave

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton - Are they going to re-sign?

At the moment, WWE is struggling to retain its Superstars. Many of them have left and joined another wrestling promotion and it has only increased tensions for Vince McMahon. He is offering a lot of money to those who are renewing their contracts, but this strategy would not work for everybody.

Some Superstars are frustrated with their position in WWE and they don't care about the money WWE is offering. They want to revive their careers and leaving WWE might be the only solution in their sight.

On the other hand, however, there are a few wrestlers who may agree to renew their contracts for the benefits they would receive from WWE. So which WWE Superstar will leave the company which would re-sign? Let's find out.

#5 Will re-sign with WWE: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's current contract will end next year

Is it even a shock that Brock Lesnar is still working for Vince McMahon?

Lesnar is a former 2-time Universal Champion and because WWE is still trying to get decent ratings, it's safe to say that Vince would use Lesnar at some point. The Beast has star power and he brings a ton of eyeballs with him. Having won the Money in the Bank briefcase, it's likely Lesnar would win a title soon.

Some rumors stated that Lesnar could retire at WrestleMania 36 but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that his current WWE contract is going to end during May or June 2020, which makes it impossible for him to retire by next year.

Lesnar often shocks the fans by returning to the WWE constantly, and it wouldn't surprise us if he re-signs a contract again. Lesnar doesn't work full-time but his contract guarantees him a massive amount of money. So why wouldn't he extend his contract again? Considering Vince McMahon would not hesitate to pay more to him.

