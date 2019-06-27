5 WWE Superstars who rejected massive contract offers given by Vince McMahon

Dean Ambrose left WWE in April 2019

Since the inception of AEW, WWE Superstars are asking for their releases and Vince McMahon does not know how to resolve it. He tried increasing salaries of his employees but not everyone works just for money. Some wrestle because they love the wrestling business and money is not their top priority. They want to become successful in the wrestling world and do things their way. But since WWE does not give such creative freedom to everybody, some Superstars leave the company.

We have seen many cases of this happening when a Superstar walked out of WWE without caring about the money WWE offered to them. Here is another list of 5 WWE Superstars who rejected lucrative contract offers from Vince McMahon in 2019.

#5 Jon Moxley

Left WWE and joined AEW

Jon Moxley started working for WWE in 2011. A year later, he became a member of The Shield and the stable ruled WWE for over a year before Seth Rollins turned heel. Since then WWE has done multiple Shield reunions and with each one passing by, the excitement among the fans decreased.

Other than this, Moxley's career was also going nowhere. He remained in the mid-card for most of the time while Roman Reigns and Rollins were getting pushed to the top. Moxley did not like how he was treated in WWE and the recent events caused him to leave the company. A rumor suggested that WWE offered a massive contract to Moxley but he rejected it without caring about the money and now, he is a full-time AEW wrestler. Speaking to Chris Jericho on his podcast, Moxley revealed many things about WWE and indicated that he's feeling much better in AEW.

