5 Theories about why Keith Lee may have been sent back to the WWE Performance Center for training by Vince McMahon 

In one of the more baffling developments in recent weeks, a report emerged from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer fame, about Vince McMahon throwing a fit and ordering further training sessions for certain big guys in the current WWE roster.

In a nutshell, the report stated the following:

Vince McMahon threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster, mad in particular about some of the big guys. He’s ordered some of the guys back to the Performance Center with two classes per week with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak as instructors.

It later came to light that Keith Lee, someone who has been pushed from the word go (remember his extraordinary win against Randy Orton and his performance against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series) was in the group of individuals shortlisted by Vince McMahon.

The news sent shockwaves around the pro wrestling fraternity if you consider how highly regarded Keith Lee is as an in-ring worker.

So, why was Keith Lee paired with Otis, Omos, Dio Maddin, and others to receive further training?

Mind you, this article is purely speculative in nature, based on reports and the writer's feelings about the situation.

#5 Vince McMahon may want Keith Lee to work as big men do

Keith Lee hails from the independent wrestling world, and as we've come to learn over many years, it is not a world that Vince McMahon is necessarily familiar with or overtly fond of.

Many top Superstars, be it AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura, have had to tone down their moveset after coming to WWE, and big men, in particular, are expected to work a certain way in the company.

This may be why Vince McMahon may have asked Keith Lee to go back to the Performance Center.