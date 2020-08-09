5 Things Alexa Bliss could do on WWE SmackDown going forward

The feud between Bray Wyatt and the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman has taken a completely new turn in the last couple of weeks with the involvement of Alexa Bliss. Wyatt and Strowman have been in a heated rivalry ever since the latter won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg.

At Money in the Bank 2020, Bray Wyatt faced Strowman for his title in his "Firefly Fun House" avatar and lost to his former follower. Last month, Wyatt brought back his cult leader persona and took on the Monster Among Men in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. It was The Fiend who appeared and won the match.

Braun Strowman was missing ever since, with even Bray Wyatt probably not having any clue of where he was. This led to him taking things to a whole new level as The Fiend appeared on SmackDown two weeks ago and surprisingly attacked Alexa Bliss - who has been pretty close to Braun Strowman.

Its Alexa Bliss hours! ♥️🖤



What you think happens next? With The Fiend and Little Miss Bliss pic.twitter.com/8Rkt4MvxQk — ✨ Alexa Bliss Fan Account 😌 (@Era_Of_Bliss) August 8, 2020

This week as well, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss had an interesting segment while Braun Strowman made his return. The Universal Championship match for SummerSlam 2020 is pretty much confirmed, but the question is - what does Alexa do going forward on SmackDown?

Let's take a look at five possible directions for Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown.

#5 Alexa Bliss continues showing affection towards The Fiend

After The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw on SmackDown two weeks ago, everyone was looking forward to what does WWE plan to do this past week. Well, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss did appear together, but what happened next was quite unexpected.

Just when The Fiend was going to attack her again like the previous week, Alexa Bliss held his hand and then went on to caress his face over the mask. This unsettled the sadistic alter-ego of Bray Wyatt, who backed off.

There was a very interesting discussion on the Sportskeeda writer's group chat about Alexa Bliss having developed a sense of the Stockholm Syndrome. While it logically doesn't make much sense, but I think Alexa Bliss can continue showing her affection towards The Fiend. Why? I don't really know, but this is what last week's segment suggested. It would be the perfect case of Beauty and The Beast with Alexa Bliss being attracted to The Fiend.