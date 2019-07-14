5 Things All Elite Wrestling did right at AEW Fight For The Fallen

Another great show from AEW

All Elite Wrestling's latest PPV, Fight For The Fallen, didn't disappoint and further cemented AEW as a promotion to be reckoned with. The card was filled with great matches from top to bottom, at least the main card.

As far as positives go, let's take a look at 5 things AEW did right at For The Fallen.

#5 Showcase of the tag-team division

Cody and The Young Bucks have said that All Elite Wrestling will be a showcase of tag-team wrestling and Fight For The Fallen definitely did just that. Apart from the main event, we saw two incredible 6-man tag matches as well as The Lucha Bros taking on SCU.

The main card started with MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara taking on Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin and Joey Janela. Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara were especially impressive in the match with their lightning-quick, high-intensity offence. You have to hand it to Shawn Spears also, who picked up the win for his team.

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy showed by they are fan favourites during their match, even though it was The Dark Order who got the win in the end.

As for the Lucha Brothers and SCU, they took it to another level. After the Lucha Brothers won, they challenged The Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out. That should be another incredible tag-team match. We'll see how WWE reply at Extreme Rules.

#4 Aja Kong and Awesome Kong

Two legends

Awesome Kong showed up once again at Fight For The Fallen as Brandi Rhodes' muscle. She played her part in Brandi beating Allie.

As Kong went to powerbomb Allie after the match, Japanse legend Aja Kong came out. As Aja Kong and Awesome Kong faced off, they were kept apart and teased a dream match between them in the future.

