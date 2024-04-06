5 Things for Big E to do at WrestleMania XL - A stunning betrayal, a new role in WWE, and more

WrestleMania XL is finally here and the promotion could have some surprises in store for fans. WWE star Big E has been on the shelf since suffering a broken neck in March 2022. The injury occured during a tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. Ridge Holland hit a suplex outside of the ring on The New Day member and it resulted in the former WWE Champion suffering a broken neck.

The veteran provided a health update this week ahead of WrestleMania and noted that he was glad to have avoided any side effects from the injury. He is beloved by the majority of the WWE Universe and would be welcomed back with open arms if he returned to television.

Listed below are 5 things Big E could do at WrestleMania XL:

#5. Big E could be in The New Day's corner at WWE WrestleMania

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day will be in action in the 6-Pack Challenge Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Big E is in Philadelphia and could show up during WrestleMania to support his stablemates.

Big E could prevent outside interference during the match and ensure that Kingston and Woods are given a fair shot in the match. He could also help The New Day retreive ladders during the match to give them an edge over the competition.

#4. He could join commentary for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

Big E served was a part of the panel during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas and knocked it out of the park. He has always been wildly entertaining, and could rely on his voice moving forward if his body doesn't allow him to get back into the ring.

The 38-year-old has created a lot of memories for fans inside of the ring but that may not be an option anymore. He could easily make the action more exciting if he ever decides to join WWE's commentary team down the line.

#3. Big E could be the surprise host of the premium live event

WrestleMania is not just about wrestling, it is about entertaining the millions of fans who will be tuning in around the world. The Rock served as the host of WrestleMania 27 and infamously got involved in the main event of the show to cost John Cena.

Big E could host the show in a much different fashion. He could focus on getting every match over in between segments and would be excellent at doing so. The big man has an infectious energy that would be a great addition to the premium live event this weekend.

#2. Big E could betray The New Day

The New Day has been a babyface team for ages and they could get more sympathy from the crowd if their old friend betrays them at WrestleMania. Even if he is not cleared to return to the ring, Big E could send a message to his stablemates that he has been disappointed with them during his time away.

He could show up during the 6-Pack Ladder Match and cost The New Day the titles by shoving over the ladder just as they are about to grab the titles. It would make for a compelling storyline following the premium live event and potentially could breath some 'new' life into The New Day as the faction has seemingly become stale for many fans.

#1. Big E could return to the ring at WWE WrestleMania

The potential is always there for Big E to make a surprise return to the ring, despite his comments to the contrary to the media. Either Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods could be attacked before the 6-Pack Challenge this weekend and it could lead to the former champion's return.

Big E would get a thunderous ovation if he made a surprise return to the ring at The Show of Shows. The reaction from the crowd would be even louder if he helped The New Day become champions once again. While it is unlikely to happen this weekend, some fans are still holding out hope that he will return to the ring and there isn't a better place to do so than the biggest show of the ring.

