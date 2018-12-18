×
5 things Bray Wyatt saying goodbye during RAW could mean

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.39K   //    18 Dec 2018, 11:49 IST

What was the Eater of Worlds trying to tell us?
What was the Eater of Worlds trying to tell us?

RAW was an interesting episode and you can read my take on it here. But while RAW was happening, yet another story was setting the internet on fire. Bray Wyatt cleared out all his old Tweets and put up three cryptic ones. As is often the case with the Superstar, the meaning is not obvious.

It is certainly a matter of concern if this is not a work. But considering just how creative Bray Wyatt is, it does feel like a storyline development. At the same time, this could always be a hint at a real life development as well.

I can only put my thinking hat on and speculate about what Bray Wyatt is saying in the pages that follow. Let me know if you agree or disagree in the comments below.

As I am sure all of you are as well, I'm hoping this is merely a work and nothing more!

#5 Retirement from wrestling

Let's hope and pray this is not the case at all
Let's hope and pray this is not the case at all

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most loyal WWE superstars for quite some time now. He works the full schedule and brings his unique character to audiences around the world. In fact, I have had the fortune of watching him in action twice at Live Events in India.

The toll of the road does take a strain on you and therefore, I'm guessing that Wyatt has bumps and bruises from along the way. One of the meanings of the series of Tweets could be that the injuries have caught up with him and he has to hang his boots up for good. This is obviously the very worst of the possibilities.

Let's hope that this is not the case and the Tweets allude to a brand new character. Now that sounds interesting.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
