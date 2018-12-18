5 things Bray Wyatt saying goodbye during RAW could mean

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.39K // 18 Dec 2018, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What was the Eater of Worlds trying to tell us?

RAW was an interesting episode and you can read my take on it here. But while RAW was happening, yet another story was setting the internet on fire. Bray Wyatt cleared out all his old Tweets and put up three cryptic ones. As is often the case with the Superstar, the meaning is not obvious.

To all that have loved and supported us we say thank you.



And ask that you have faith in us.



I was put on this Earth to fix it, to change it.



And I will not die until this is so.



Goodbye my brothers and sisters.



The journey is far from over. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

It is certainly a matter of concern if this is not a work. But considering just how creative Bray Wyatt is, it does feel like a storyline development. At the same time, this could always be a hint at a real life development as well.

I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn’t work like other people’s, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling.



This is goodbye. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

I can only put my thinking hat on and speculate about what Bray Wyatt is saying in the pages that follow. Let me know if you agree or disagree in the comments below.

As I am sure all of you are as well, I'm hoping this is merely a work and nothing more!

#5 Retirement from wrestling

Let's hope and pray this is not the case at all

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most loyal WWE superstars for quite some time now. He works the full schedule and brings his unique character to audiences around the world. In fact, I have had the fortune of watching him in action twice at Live Events in India.

The toll of the road does take a strain on you and therefore, I'm guessing that Wyatt has bumps and bruises from along the way. One of the meanings of the series of Tweets could be that the injuries have caught up with him and he has to hang his boots up for good. This is obviously the very worst of the possibilities.

Let's hope that this is not the case and the Tweets allude to a brand new character. Now that sounds interesting.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement