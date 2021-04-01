5 Things Charlotte Flair could do at WrestleMania 37

Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 37 status has been a massive topic of discussion over the last few weeks. A 12-time women's champion and one of the biggest stars on the current roster, it is highly unlikely that WWE would not use Flair for their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

As of the writing of this article, The Queen is not on the match card for WrestleMania 37. There are also no confirmations on whether she will wrestle at The Show of Shows this year. However, there is still over a week for WWE to add her to the show in some way. Of course, her status for the show also depends on whether she has completely recovered from COVID-19.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Let's take a look at five things Charlotte Flair could do at WrestleMania 37 if she gets cleared by that time. Comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Charlotte Flair takes on SmackDown Superstar Bayley at WrestleMania 37

Bayley vs Charlotte at WrestleMania.

HW vs HW.

Last Woman Standing.

The winner gets a title shot and the nickname "Miss WrestleMania".#WeWantBayley #BayleyMania pic.twitter.com/cAOqiAucpH — Ted (@TedBayRose) March 27, 2021

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year for WWE and most of their major superstars are on the card. However, one big name that still doesn't have any match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 is SmackDown Superstar Bayley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had a record-breaking title reign last year and led the Blue brand's women's division alongside Sasha Banks. She has been appearing on SmackDown but surprisingly doesn't have any feud for WrestleMania so far.

Recent reports suggested that WWE had plans for Charlotte Flair to appear on SmackDown last week and start a WrestleMania angle. While that did not happen last week, it could happen this week. Flair and Bayley could get into a heated segment on the Blue brand, leading to a WrestleMania showdown.

Now, there would surely be a lack of a proper storyline here, but one can stay assured that these two would deliver an amazing match at WrestleMania 37.

