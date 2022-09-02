5 things Charlotte Flair could do at WWE Clash at the Castle - Surprise title match, major character change

Could Charlotte Flair make her long-awaited return at WWE Clash at the Castle? Many fans hope to see the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion appear at the big stadium event emanating from Cardiff, Wales.

Flair was last seen on WWE programming at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. The talented superstar reportedly took time off for her wedding. She married former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo.

Nearly four months later, The Queen is likely ready to return. Her father, the legendary Ric Flair, has even revealed such.

If Charlotte Flair does return in the near future, WWE Clash at the Castle may be the perfect event for her to do so. The big-time show receiving a surprise appearance from Flair will give fans a memory that could last forever.

If The Queen does return to television beginning with WWE Clash at the Castle, she'll likely make a major splash. Below are five things Charlotte Flair could do at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. She could call someone out for an impromptu bout at WWE Clash at the Castle

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is a success in all facets of professional wrestling, but it can be argued that her greatest ability is her in-ring work. When The Queen steps into the ring, there's a good chance she'll deliver an instant classic.

Given Flair's absence over the past four months, fans have been deprived of epic bouts. If Charlotte Flair appears in WWE Clash at the Castle, she may make an impromptu challenge to a superstar.

She could battle somebody not yet on the show, such as Shotzi or Ronda Rousey, or even somebody who has already competed. Regardless, she may end up wrestling at the stadium event.

#4. Charlotte may attack Bianca Belair after the six-woman tag team match

Bianca Belair

Before her loss against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte Flair was an active member of Friday Night SmackDown. Despite previously being part of the blue brand, there's a chance that WWE will choose to move her over to Monday Night RAW upon return.

Charlotte Flair's move to RAW could open up new feuds and storylines. While there are several intriguing opponents for her on the brand, the biggest match available is against Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion. She is set to team up with Asuka and Becky Lynch to battle Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley.

After a hard-fought bout, Charlotte may decide to make a statement at the champion's expense and attack Belair after her match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#3. She might help Liv Morgan in a two-on-one beatdown at WWE Clash at the Castle

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey don't get along. During the latter's first run with the company, the two stars clashed at Survivor Series and then again at WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch. When Ronda returned to the company earlier this year, their rivalry resumed.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet and Charlotte Flair clashed at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash. With their rivalry seemingly never-ending, it could potentially continue at Clash at the Castle.

Liv Morgan will be wrestling against Shayna Baszler at the big event. With Liv having issues with Baszler's best friend Ronda, she may find herself fighting off both mixed-martial artists. Charlotte Flair may shock fans by aiding Liv against the two submission experts.

#2. Charlotte Flair may cost Liv Morgan the SmackDown Women's Championship

Some fans love The Queen due to her incredible talent and her decade of success in professional wrestling. Despite that, Flair is often best suited as a villain.

The talented superstar plays the entitled, holier-than-thou heel to perfection. When Charlotte Flair returns to television, she'll likely be making her comeback as a villain.

Liv Morgan won the title by cashing in on Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank event. If Charlotte wants to be re-established as a heel, she may cost Liv Morgan the title when The Miracle Kid takes on Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Flair could potentially justify her actions by expressing contempt towards Liv for dethroning Ronda. Charlotte could feel that she should have been the one to take the title off of The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

With Charlotte costing Morgan the title, Liv can seamlessly transition into a new feud, even without being the champion.

#1. She could be added to the Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler bout at WWE Clash at the Castle

Charlotte Flair appearing at WWE Clash at the Castle would be a big surprise for fans. If World Wrestling Entertainment wanted to take the surprise one step further, they could potentially add her to a championship bout.

Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan are set to clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the stadium event, but there's no guarantee that the bout won't change. Charlotte could potentially be added to the fold, making it a triple threat match.

Adam Pearce has major issues with Ronda Rousey. If the WWE official wants to get back at The Baddest Woman On The Planet for her recent actions, he could slot her biggest rival into a championship match. If Charlotte becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rousey will likely be furious. Her frustration could be exactly what Pearce wants.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair return at WWE Clash at the Castle? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, check out the five highest-paid female superstars in 2021

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy