5 things Daniel Bryan could do after failing to qualify for Survivor Series 2020

When it comes to the Big 4 PPVs in WWE, Daniel Bryan has always been a vital part of the company. A former WrestleMania headliner, Bryan has also competed at Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series banner for years and has played a key role in almost every one of those outings.

However, the former WWE Champion is now in danger of missing out on this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. After the events that transpired on this week's episode of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan could miss out on the final big PPV of the year. Following a loss to Jey Uso in a Survivor Series qualifying match, Daniel Bryan's chances of making it to the Survivor Series card have reduced.

Despite failing to make it to the SmackDown Survivor Series Team, there are a few options open for Daniel Bryan from here onwards.

#5 Daniel Bryan takes time off due to the injuries he sustained on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan was also attacked after SmackDown went off the air

The first and the obvious choice of this list is WWE opting to have Daniel Bryan take some time off from TV. While it has only been a few weeks since Bryan made his return to SmackDown, Bryan could be off TV for about a week or two, only to make Jey Uso's brutal beatdown seem credible.

Jey Uso, who not only put Bryan through a table on SmackDown but also pledged his alliance to Roman Reigns, could get the major boost he needs for his heel turn, courtesy of Daniel Bryan. If putting Bryan through the table wasn't enough, the former multiple time tag team champion even inflicted more damage on Daniel Bryan after SmackDown went off the air.

All this beating will be sufficient for Daniel Bryan to stay off TV for about a few days before he eventually makes his return and sets his sights on Jey Uso once again.