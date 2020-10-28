5 Things Daniel Bryan must do before his WWE contract expires

Daniel Bryan confirmed on the October 24, 2020 episode of WWE Network show Talking Smack that this is his last run as a full-time Superstar.

"As I'm doing this last run, my thing isn't, 'I gotta prove to everybody that I'm the best.' When I'm out there, I'm proving things to myself and I want things better for the younger talent." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Daniel Bryan signed a three-year contract with WWE in September 2018, which means his current full-time deal is set to expire shortly after SummerSlam 2021.

As the man himself said, he does not plan on renewing his contract as a full-time Superstar after that date. However, he could still remain a WWE Superstar and work as a part-time in-ring competitor instead.

With less than a year left on his full-time contract, let’s count down five things that Daniel Bryan must do before that deal expires.

#5 Daniel Bryan must work with Dominik Mysterio

Daniel Bryan said he wants things to be better for younger talents in WWE, and current Superstars do not get much younger than Dominik Mysterio.

Advertisement

At the age of 23, Rey Mysterio’s son has emerged as a WWE star of the future over the last few months.

The up-and-coming Superstar made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020 and he has since competed in another eight matches on WWE television.

Rollins has mentioned in out-of-character interviews that he sees it as his responsibility to build up WWE’s younger talent.

That view is clearly shared by Daniel Bryan, who made similar comments on Talking Smack.

It was recently confirmed that Dominik and Rey Mysterio are members of the SmackDown roster, meaning they are on the same brand as Daniel Bryan.

The WrestleMania 30 main-eventer has previously faced Rey Mysterio in two singles matches on WWE television. However, they have never been involved in a meaningful storyline together.

With that in mind, perhaps we could finally see a rivalry between Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio – also involving Dominik – in the next year.