5 things fans might have forgotten about WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Extreme Rules has always been one of the most entertaining pay-per-views of WWE, thanks to the stipulations attached to some of its matches. Just like the name of the event suggests, many of the matches are held under Extreme Rules stipulations or involved the use of weapons during No Hold Barred matches, Street Fights, and No Disqualification matches.

Last year’s Extreme Rules was a huge event as no less than 13 matches were held during the night during the pre-show and main show. The RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships were on the line during the night along with the men’s WWE and Universal Championships.

That wasn’t all, as the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships were also defended during last year’s Extreme Rules, along with the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship. The only title that was not defended was WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The shortest scheduled match of the event ended in just about 15 seconds as Kevin Owens hit a Stunner on Dolph Ziggler as soon as the match started and pinned him clean.

In this article, we will remind our fans of 5 interesting things that happened during last year’s Extreme Rules before this year’s edition of the PPV.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura became Intercontinental Champion on Extreme Rules pre-show

Two titles defended during the pre-show of the 2019 edition of Extreme Rules. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak successfully defended his title against Tony Nese.

However, the match in focus here is the one for the Intercontinental Championship. Finn Balor, who’d won the title at WrestleMania 35, put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The two Superstars had a good match in which Balor controlled most of the action. However, a missed Coup de Grace opportunity proved to be costly who lost the title after Nakamura knocked him out with a Kinshasa.

This allowed Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship during the pre-show and thus began his 201-day reign with the title.

This year at Extreme Rules, it is likely that Nakamura will team up with Cesaro to compete against The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.