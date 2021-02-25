5 things that could happen if Bobby Lashley becomes WWE Champion 

Bobby Lashley is probably having the best run of his career at the moment on WWE RAW. Dropping the United States Championship in a Triple Threat match at Elimination Chamber gave way to a much deserved main event run for the former ECW Champion. Later, on the same PPV, Lashley took down WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, just after the latter had wrestled a grueling match inside the chamber.

His attack helped The Miz cash-in his MITB contract and became the new WWE Champion. On the following episode of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Bobby Lashley would be getting a shot at the title next week, as per the deal he had struck with The A-Lister.

Lashley defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of RAW and is now right on course to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. If Bobby Lashley does indeed become the champion, several narrative possibilities could open up on the red brand, on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Here in this article, we will list five things that could happen if Bobby Lashley becomes WWE Champion. Do share your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 A rematch between Bobby Lashley and The Miz could take place at Fastlane 2021

Bobby Lashley and The Miz

Bobby Lashley was at his threatening best on WWE RAW this week when he issued an ultimatum to The Miz. While the new WWE Champion had promised to give him a shot at the title, he seemingly took a step back on Monday. However, after Lashley warned him, his match was made official, thanks to Shane McMahon.

If The Miz loses his WWE Championship next week he could seek a contractual rematch at Fastlane 2021. With John Morrison at his side, the A-Lister would be hoping to win back the WWE Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Despite all the outside shenanigans that could happen, there's arguably little chance he'll win the title back from Bobby Lashley. At best, Miz can put up a competitive fight and end his championship aspirations on a resilient note. It would not only clear Lashley's path heading into WrestleMania 37 but also open up doors for some more blockbuster feuds.