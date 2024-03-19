5 Things that could happen in Cody Rhodes' confrontation with Roman Reigns this week

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this Friday, as his WrestleMania 40 matches are fast approaching. Still, he will not be alone, as his opponent, Cody Rhodes, will join the show to confront the Tribal Chief.

Thus, we expect an explosive face-off between the two megastars, who are set to collide on both days of WrestleMania 40.

Let's look at five things that could happen when Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go head-to-head this Friday on SmackDown.

#5. Seth Rollins stuns The Bloodline with in-ring return

Seth Rollins had been dealing with injuries to his back and knee that had jeopardized his WrestleMania 40 availability. However, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion has now been cleared to make his in-ring return at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rollins should appear at some point during the Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes confrontation, and what better way to show that he is ready for these two matches at 'Mania than an early attack against the Bloodline members?

#4. Jey Uso sides with Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso has left The Bloodline to become a babyface in WWE, siding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. After failing to dethrone Roman Reigns, he moved to Monday Night RAW and is now set for a Brother vs Brother match with Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso and the rest of The Bloodline are expected to interfere at some point during the show, so having Jey Uso show up as Cody Rhodes' backup would make sense. It would add more fuel to his battle with Jimmy Uso.

The twin brothers and former tag team champions confronted each other on the March 18 episode of Monday Night RAW. Jimmy Uso told his brother how much he had helped him in his career, and Jey replied that his biggest career moment would be when he defeated him at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Roman Reigns secretly plots with Drew McIntyre to attack Rhodes

Drew McIntyre turned heel and has done a great job so far. The Scottish Warrior has done his best to dethrone Seth Rollins and will have another opportunity on Day 2 of WrestleMania 40.

During the promo, McIntyre repeatedly told Rollins to focus on further elevating Monday Night RAW and stop backing up Cody Rhodes in his quest to finish his story.

Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we saw McIntyre secretly plot with the Tribal Chief and turn on Rollins and Rhodes on SmackDown, even though he still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

#2. The Rock uses authoritative role and confronts Cody Rhodes

Over the past few months, The Rock has become a regular presence on WWE programming and live TV. He will have a crucial role in WrestleMania 40.

Even though the initial plan was for him to challenge Reigns at Mania 40, he partnered with him and joined The Bloodline as the High Chief. Since then, he has engaged in a war of words with Cody Rhodes, escalating weekly.

The Rock has cut promos on Rhodes in some of the latest SmackDown shows, while The American Nightmare has done the same on Monday Night RAW.

Thus, it would make sense if the WWE Hall of Famer appeared on SmackDown to confront Rhodes again. This time, though, he could use an authoritative role as a member of TKO's Board of Directors and take the upper hand heading into the match at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Paul Heyman breaks his promise, and The Bloodline interfere

Paul Heyman appeared on the March 18 episode of Monday Night RAW and interrupted Cody Rhodes during his promo on Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Heyman, who is The Wiseman of The Bloodline, delivered a message to Rhodes from the Tribal Chief that when the two went face to face, no member of The Bloodline would be in sight except for him. On the other hand, Seth Rollins would not be next to Cody Rhodes.

Even though they made a deal, it is unlikely that Heyman will keep his promise, and the most likely scenario is for The Bloodline to interfere at some point during the face-off.

Such a development will add more fuel to the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, enabling the other superstars to get involved as well.

