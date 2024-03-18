Drew McIntyre fires another brutal shot at Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre won the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month and will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Scottish Warrior has been taking shots at everyone who crosses his path since he turned heel on WWE RAW. He found the bright side of CM Punk getting injured in the Men's Royal Rumble match and attacked the controversial star as a way to write him off of television. McIntyre took to social media today to take a shot at Rollins ahead of tomorrow night's episode of the red brand.

He shared a video of kids dabbing and labeled the ones who were able to do it as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. However, there was a nervous child who did a completely different pose than the rest of the group and McIntyre claimed that he was like the World Heavyweight Champion.

"This has been the whole road to WrestleMania. Come on Seth, show us something Monday," he wrote.

Bill Apter believes Drew McIntyre would be "dangerous" in another promotion if he leaves WWE

Drew McIntyre's contract is reportedly set to expire following WWE WrestleMania 40. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has claimed that the former champion would be a huge signing for All Elite Wrestling if he became a free agent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast last month, Bill Apter said that it was unlikely that McIntyre would be heading to All Elite Wrestling. Apter added that name value is important, and McIntyre may not be able to use his established persona in All Elite Wrestling.

"I don't think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere in my opinion. I think WWE values him so much, he would be dangerous in the hands of AEW. First of all, I don't know if he can go by the name of Drew McIntyre. He is Drew Galloway and sometimes that name recognition is very important. You know that Edge is doing good in AEW as The Rated-R Superstar, but they cannot call him Edge. So I don't know how many of his old fans even know that he is really there," he said. [07:36 onwards]

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion so far but could be putting too much on his plate by competing in two matches during WWE WrestleMania weekend. McIntyre has the chance to become champion once again at the biggest show of the year next month.