5 Things that could happen if Edge defeats Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famer Edge won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match last month and teased going after all the three top championships in WWE at the moment - the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and even the NXT Championship.

However, Edge made his intentions clear at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 by delivering a Spear to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and then pointing towards the WrestleMania sign. WWE has since officially confirmed this match for WrestleMania 37, and fans can surely expect it to be the main event of one of the two nights of The Show of Shows this year.

Edge vs. Roman Roman Reigns is one of those fantasy matches that no one expected to see a little over a year ago. It'll be exciting to witness The Rated-R Superstar try to dethrone The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, who has cemented himself as the top heel in all of WWE right now.

Let's take a look at five massive things that could happen if Edge defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 to win the Universal Championship. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the same.

#5 Edge retires the Universal title and reintroduces the World Heavyweight Championship

Yep and edge gets rid of the universal title and brings back the world heavyweight championship 😬 pic.twitter.com/DjgCASRRVI — Dean (@Deanr87) February 22, 2021

The Universal Championship was introduced in 2016 after the brand split as the primary world title for Monday Night RAW. However, the decision was met with several negative reactions from the fans, mainly due to the look of the new title belt.

In 2019, Bray Wyatt brought the Universal Championship to SmackDown and changed the title belt from red to blue. Again, fans weren't happy with the way the title looked, with many even urging WWE to bring back the iconic World Heavyweight Championship belt in its place.

Now, Edge is an old-school wrestler and if he defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, we might see Edge retire the Universal title and reintroduce the classic World Heavyweight title. It would be fitting as it was that very belt that Edge had to relinquish when he was forced to retire in 2011.