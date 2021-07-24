5 Things that could happen if Finn Balor dethrones Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion

This week's Friday Night SmackDown ended with a massive swerve as Universal Champion Roman Reigns declined John Cena's challenge for a match at SummerSlam. This led to Finn Balor making his way to the ring and putting down a challenge of his own to The Tribal Chief. After some hesitation, Reigns accepted Balor's challenge, much to the shock of everyone watching.

Fans are surprised as well as excited to see Finn Balor go one-on-one against Roman Reigns. The former had a great run on NXT and looks set to continue it on SmackDown now. While Reigns would be the favorite in this feud, WWE might just swerve the fans with Balor defeating him for the Universal Championship.

Let's take a look at five things that could happen if Finn Balor dethrones Roman Reigns. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2021

The rumored main event for SummerSlam 2021 is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship. Tonight's segment between Reigns and Finn Balor didn't specify when the two will face each other. We might just see that on an episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam.

If Balor becomes the new Universal Champion before SummerSlam, we might see a massive triple threat between him, Reigns, and Cena at the pay-per-view. WWE has already announced the "Summer of Cena" and there's no way the 16-time world champion will not be in the main event of SummerSlam.

Although, there might be some fan backlash on WWE turning a singles match into a triple threat. Earlier this year, the company turned the Roman Reigns vs. Edge match at WrestleMania 37 into a triple threat by adding Daniel Bryan in the mix. Moreover, would it be a good idea to have Roman Reigns' historic title reign end on an episode of SmackDown?

