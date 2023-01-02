Randy Orton and Matt Riddle formed RK-Bro in WWE in 2021 and went on a great run together. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championships twice and defended the same in a 'Winner Takes All Match' against The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

With the help of Roman Reigns, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to unify the titles at the show. The Bloodline brutally attacked both men after the match and laid waste to Randy Orton.

The Viper is believed to have been injured due to the attack. WWE took him out of the storyline following his injury. Fans came to know that Orton underwent a successful back surgery that will likely keep him out of the ring for some time.

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle spoke about The Viper’s injury on The Kurt Angle Show and said that the surgery could hopefully save his career.

"I'll give you an example. Randy (Orton) just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn't do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that's how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler." Angle said.

However, fans may have to wait a bit longer to see the 14-time World Champion return to the squared circle. It could take him over a year to recover, but the veteran could make it back to the ring sometime in 2023.

Take a look at the five things that could happen if Randy Orton returns to the WWE ring in 2023.

#5. Riddle and Orton could team up to reform RK-Bro

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were enjoying each other’s company as part of RK-Bro. The two men started working together after WrestleMania 37, and fans immediately got behind the duo.

Orton and Riddle defeated AJ Styles and Omos to kickstart their first reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions together. They lost the titles to Alpha Academy after a good reign but regained the titles in a Triple Threat Match soon after.

The Usos took the title away from RK-Bro and unified them with their SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Riddle is also out with a storyline injury that he sustained at the hands of Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Fans could see Orton and Riddle return to the ring together again and get back into a rivalry against The Bloodline. Since both men suffered on-screen injuries at the hands of the heels, it would make sense for them to return together and target The Bloodline.

The duo could look to win the titles back from The Usos soon after their return and begin another reign as the tag team champions in 2023.

#4. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton could reignite their rivalry

Randy Orton could get into another rivalry against Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt had intriguing rivalries against some of the biggest superstars in WWE during his previous stint. He was in the middle of a rivalry with Randy Orton before he was released from the Stamford-based promotion.

The two men’s rivalry ended abruptly when Wyatt was released in 2021. Now that Wyatt is back with a new gimmick, WWE will likely look at the possibility of reigniting the rivalry between the two men.

Wyatt and Orton have good chemistry in the ring, and The Eater of Worlds could target Orton right after his return in 2023. The two men have history, and it wouldn’t take too much effort to get fans behind their rivalry once again.

If Alexa Bliss joins Wyatt soon, then the rivalry between the two men will be even better and more meaningful. Bliss did help Orton defeat The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, after all.

#3. He could reunite with Cody Rhodes to reform The Legacy

Fans could see Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes reform Legacy.

The Legacy was a group led by Randy Orton that contained the tag team of Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. It was formed in 2008 and had a good run for nearly three years.

Rhodes recently made his comeback to WWE in 2022, but an injury has sidelined him for the time being. He could return to the ring very soon, and the creative team will need some plans for him if he doesn’t move into the world championship picture soon.

That could lead to a reunion between Rhodes and Orton if the latter also returns to the ring in 2023. The two men could reform The Legacy, and maybe also take another generational superstar, such as Dominik Mysterio or Bron Breakker, under their wing.

It would be great to see Rhodes and Orton working together again, especially after accomplishing so much more since the last time they were together. It would also give a chance to a younger superstar to work alongside them and make a name for themselves.

#2. The Viper could defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton is now being rumored for Summerslam Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton is now being rumored for Summerslam 👀 https://t.co/OEynsDKuS8

As mentioned earlier, Randy Orton likely sustained the injury he is currently battling, thanks to The Bloodline. The Viper loves to strike when his opponent least expects it, and that could lead him to make a comeback and immediately go after the head of The Bloodline.

According to reports, Reigns was scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Orton at SummerSlam 2022. However, the creative team had to bring Brock Lesnar back to face The Tribal Chief after Orton was injured.

WWE could revisit the rivalry as soon as Orton returns in 2023. The two men could go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once The Viper is cleared to compete again.

It would be great to have the 14-time World Champion defeat Roman Reigns for the title at a big show. After all, Randy Orton hasn’t won the Universal Championship even once in his career. It could be the perfect time to put the title on Randy Orton to cement him as the biggest star the company has ever produced.

#1. Randy Orton could break the record for the most world titles in the company

Randy Orton could win a few WWE titles in 2023.

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in the company today. He has won 20 championships during his illustrious career, including 14 world title reigns.

Orton is currently just two short of tying John Cena and Ric Flair’s tally of 16 world title reigns. Three more big wins would give him the highest number of world championship reigns in WWE history.

Charlotte Flair returned on the final episode of SmackDown to defeat Ronda Rousey for another women’s championship win. She is quickly closing in on the record, and WWE could bring back Randy Orton to reach the milestone before The Queen.

Fans could see Orton return in 2023 and win the world title at some point during the year before losing and winning it back a couple of times. That would increase his overall title reign count and give him a chance to break the record before hanging up his boots.

