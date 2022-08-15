Former world champion's return announced, rare gimmick match introduced, retirement reveal - 5 things that could happen when Riddle returns to WWE RAW

Riddle has been announced to appear on WWE RAW. World Wrestling Entertainment is promoting an exclusive interview with The Original Bro. However, not much detail has yet been revealed about the interview and where it will be held.

The former United States Champion likely has a lot to discuss. He lost out on a SummerSlam bout due to Seth Rollins. When he appeared on the show, a fight broke out between the two. Riddle suffered further injuries from that brawl.

With his current health status unknown, his partner Randy Orton still out injured, and Seth Rollins boasting about what he has done, Riddle has a lot to address. The talented star could have good news for the WWE Universe, bad news regarding his future, or even a major challenge for Rollins.

Below are five things that could happen when Riddle returns to WWE RAW.

#5. Riddle could announce Randy Orton's return to WWE RAW

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been absent since May. The former world champion suffered an injury, leaving Riddle alone. Despite Orton's absence, The Original Bro has kept his name alive and well on television.

Riddle regularly brings up his RK-Bro partner in interviews. He misses his friend and partner. He likely misses him because of their close bond and because Riddle periodically falls victim to some disadvantages without The Viper.

In what may be a shocking twist, there's a chance that instead of just updating the WWE Universe about his own health, Riddle reveals big news about his good friend. There's a chance that The Original Bro could announce Randy Orton's return on WWE RAW. If he does, Seth Rollins may be in serious trouble.

#4. Seth Rollins may find Riddle and assault him

Seth Rollins

It is not yet known in what capacity Riddle will appear on WWE RAW this week. The company is promoting that he'll speak for the first time after Seth's vicious assault, but otherwise, things remain pretty vague for now.

Below is WWE's promotion for the upcoming segment:

"Riddle has not had luck on his side as of late. Earlier in the year, his RK-Bro brother Randy Orton was taken out by The Bloodline. Then, he lost to Roman Reigns in an intense Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match. Following that, Seth “Freakin” Rollins brutally assaulted The Original Bro at SummerSlam. Now with his future unclear due to his injuries, Riddle will have an exclusive interview on Monday Night Raw. What will The Original bro say, and how will it affect his future? Find out next week on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!"

The former United States Champion will address his future along with his injuries. He'll likely also discuss Seth Rollins. Still, there's no concrete information about whether he'll be in the arena. If he is, however, it could end poorly for The Original Bro.

Seth Rollins is a wicked individual, and he's proven that he's not above going beyond what is deemed acceptable by wrestlers, fans, and WWE as a company. If he feels any threat from Riddle, Seth may attack The Original Bro once again to ensure he's never capable of making a return.

#3. Riddle may challenge Seth Rollins to a Fight Pit match

The NXT Fight Pit match was first introduced on the black and gold brand two years ago. The bout is a variation of a cage match mixed with the Lion's Den match.

On May 27th, 2020, Riddle battled his former friend Timothy Thatcher in the dangerous cage with Kurt Angle as the special referee. The rules are similar to that of a regular match, except the only way to win is by submission or knockout.

The second-ever NXT Fight Pit match occurred almost a year later in 2021. On January 20th, Thatcher was once again locked inside the cage. This time, he battled Ciampa. In both instances, Thatcher walked away with the win.

While Riddle didn't have much success in the NXT Fight Pit, he was perfect for the gimmick match. With his MMA background, he could adopt the gimmick as his specialty match going forward. If he does, The Original Bro could challenge Seth to go toe-to-toe inside the structure. Considering how personal their rivalry is, a major stipulation seems fitting for their eventual bout.

#2. A future match between the two may be revealed on WWE RAW

Some fans may be surprised to learn that Seth Rollins and Riddle have only had one televised singles match together. The two wrestled on February 7th, 2022, on WWE RAW. The bout lasted under ten minutes and ultimately ended in a no contest.

A major Seth Rollins vs. Riddle match needs to take place. Both wrestlers are tremendous in-ring competitors, and many fans are dying to see the two collide. While their scheduled match for SummerSlam never happened, the bout is hopefully still coming.

When Riddle is interviewed on WWE RAW, he may reveal a new date has been set for his match against Rollins. The two talented stars could potentially collide live on Monday Night RAW, or the bout could be saved for a premium live event. With WWE Clash at the Castle just a few weeks away, the event may be the perfect place for this fight.

#1. Riddle could reveal that he's hanging up his flip-flops and retiring

Riddle on SmackDown

Riddle has had a rough go over the past few months. His best friend and tag team partner Randy Orton suffered a debilitating injury. Riddle then attempted to fight The Bloodline and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but he ultimately fell short.

The Original Bro was scheduled to compete against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, only for the match to be canceled due to his injuries. Unsatisfied with the decision, he appeared at the event and instigated a fight with Seth. Unfortunately for Riddle, Rollins stood tall in the end. On WWE RAW last week, The Visionary was asked about Riddle's interview this week and went as far as to claim Riddle may hang up his flip-flops and retire.

While it may seem unlikely that the former United States Champion will leave without a fight, there's always a chance that Seth's prediction is correct. The Original Bro may reveal his injuries are worse than anticipated, or he lost his fighting spirit. If Rollins did eliminate Riddle from WWE RAW, he'd never stop telling the world about it.

