This week in WWE history (August 8-14) - Superstar's mind-blowing transformation, legend debuts on RAW, iconic indie star signs with company

WWE's history is unlike that of any other professional wrestling company. The promotion has a history dating back nearly seven decades, from the launch of Capitol Wrestling Corporation in the 1950s up to the modern product.

World Wrestling Entertainment regularly churns out new content, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and much more. The flagship show Monday Night RAW has been a staple of television for nearly 30 years. Meanwhile, SmackDown isn't too far from its 25th anniversary of airing across various networks.

With such a wealth of past and present programming, incredible moments and unforgettable matches live on in the fans' minds. History is regularly being made, and the WWE Universe loves to reminisce about their favorite events, superstars, and title changes.

Several significant matches and moments took place this week in WWE history. Two Canadian superstars joined World Wrestling Entertainment, a few incredible main event bouts took place, and one superstar had a shocking transformation. What exactly went down?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. Chris Jericho makes his WWE debut on RAW on August 9th, 1999

Chris Jericho

On August 9th, 1999, one of the most memorable debuts in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment took place. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla, Chris Jericho, appeared on the company's programming for the very first time on RAW.

By this point, Jericho was already a well-traveled superstar. He competed in Mexico, Japan, Germany, Canada, and the United States. His Stateside experience included competing for Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and World Championship Wrestling.

In the weeks before his debut, a countdown clock popped up various times, hyping "The New Millennium." The clock struck zero on RAW in the middle of a promo by The Rock. This further led to Chris Jericho's triumphant debut as took to the mic and revealed he came to save the company from being mundane.

While The Rock went on to verbally humiliate Jericho, Y2J was officially a roster member from that point forward. During his tenure, he captured multiple world championships, headlined major shows, and carved out an impressive legacy before venturing into All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole headline WWE NXT TakeOver: Toronto on August 10th, 2019

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole have had similar career paths as both superstars came up on the independent scene around the same time. While Gargano found great success with EVOLVE and Dragon Gate USA, Adam Cole's path ultimately led him to Ring of Honor.

After having incredible runs independently and internationally, they signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in the last decade. Both stars found themselves on NXT together and became major stars on the former black-and-gold brand.

By 2019, both Cole and Gargano were top guys on NXT, which naturally led to the two being at odds over the NXT Championship. They battled for the title at NXT TakeOver XXV, where Cole defeated Gargano for the belt. Then on August 10th, 2019, the two had a major rematch at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

The bout was a two-out-of-three falls match for the title. The first fall was a straight-up singles match, followed by a Street Fight and finally a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match.

After a 52-minute long match that saw both men picking up a fall, Adam Cole ultimately won the contest. Prior to the pin, Johnny Wrestling and Cole were both on top of the cage and went crashing down together through a table. Today, Adam Cole is competing in All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano is on a hiatus from the business since last year.

#3. The Fiend makes his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam on August 11th, 2019

Wrestling Travel @WrestlingTravel Bray Wyatt’s first entrance as The Fiend at SummerSlam 2019 was spine chilling. Felt like the most important character in WWE at the time… Bray Wyatt’s first entrance as The Fiend at SummerSlam 2019 was spine chilling. Felt like the most important character in WWE at the time… https://t.co/MRawLK0Ubs

In the months prior to SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt was featured in the odd and creepy Firefly Fun House vignettes. He wasn't competing, but he kept teasing a darker side to himself. Wyatt's new evil persona showed up on Monday Night RAW and attacked Finn Balor, which ultimately led to the two competing at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

On August 11th, 2019, The Fiend made his in-ring debut in dominant fashion. Wyatt had a new, elaborate and spine-chilling entrance which set an ominous tone for the bout. After just three minutes, The Fiend defeated former Universal Champion Finn Balor to kickstart his final run in the company.

Finn Balor is currently competing on Monday Night RAW as part of Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt was released from his contract over a year ago due to company-wide budget cuts.

#2. Kevin Steen signs with WWE on August 12th, 2014

Kevin Owens had his first professional wrestling match in 2000. The Canadian superstar competed as Kevin Steen on the independent wrestling scene and eventually broke out in the United States through Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and later, Ring of Honor.

On August 12th, 2014, WWE announced that Kevin Steen had signed with the promotion. The company posted an article about it on their website and even tweeted out an image of Triple H shaking Owens' hand. The signing sent shockwaves through professional wrestling, as many thought The Prizefighter wouldn't make it to the promotion due to his unorthodox style and persona.

Owens officially debuted for the company later that year and captured the NXT Championship. He soon made a splash on the main roster by immediately feuding with John Cena. Owens is a former Universal Champion, United States Champion, and Intercontinental Champion. The talented star is one of the most must-see superstars in the industry today.

#1. CM Punk defeats John Cena before a shocking Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE SummerSlam August 14th, 2011

John Cena and CM Punk

CM Punk shook up the wrestling world in 2011. Prior to Money in the Bank, he cut the infamous "pipebomb" promo where he aired his grievances about WWE and revealed his contract was about to expire. This led to him taking on John Cena at the Money in the Bank event, where he left as the world champion.

The Straight Edge Superstar disappeared following his contract "expiring," and the company held a tournament to crown a new champion. Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz to win the title but later lost it to John Cena. Punk then made a triumphant return, and suddenly, there were two WWE Champions.

A match was made for the two at SummerSlam to crown the Undisputed WWE Champion and Triple H served as the guest referee for the contest. The two had another incredible match together, ending with CM Punk defeating Cena due to Triple H missing Cena's foot being on the bottom rope.

Post-match, Kevin Nash made a shocking return and hit the Jackknife Powerbomb on Punk. Immediately after Nash's surprise assault, Alberto Del Rio ran out to the ring, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, and defeated the champion for the title.

With more surprises, major matches, and memorable moments every week, fan intrigue remains high for World Wrestling Entertainment.

