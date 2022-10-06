Unlikely alliance is formed, new seeds are planted - 5 things that could happen when Roman Reigns and Logan Paul come face-to-face on WWE SmackDown

A potentially explosive segment is set to take place on this week's WWE SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make a somewhat rare appearance on the blue brand to confront his current rival.

The season premiere of the blue brand will feature Roman Reigns coming face-to-face with Logan Paul. The two stars are set to clash at WWE Crown Jewel in November. The high-stakes match was made official last month at a press conference in Las Vegas.

While the two stars don't have a history with each other, things seemingly heated up between the alpha males at the presser. Now that they will come face-to-face yet again, will things get physical? Could there be a war of words? Or will the two stars manage to have a peaceful interaction?

Below are five things that could happen when Roman Reigns and Logan Paul confront each other on Friday night.

#5. The Tribal Chief may 'smash' Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is all about respect, as he demands acknowledgment from fans and wrestlers alike. Needless to say, he believes Logan Paul is disrespecting him.

The idea that Logan Paul would challenge Roman Reigns after only two matches is likely insulting to The Tribal Chief. He's at the very top of the industry and believes only the best should come for his throne.

When the two stars meet on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns may immediately resort to violence due to Paul's recent antics. If he does, he'll likely hit him with a Superman Punch or a Spear. Reigns is a big-match player and know a match with The Maverick means a big paycheck. Hence, he could likely send a message without jeopardizing their upcoming bout.

#4. Logan Paul may land a lucky strike on Roman Reigns

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns is a match that doesn't make much sense on paper. Paul has had two professional wrestling matches in his career, while The Tribal Chief is one of the most decorated superstars in professional wrestling history.

Still, The Maverick has shown a lot of upside in his two matches. Most importantly, he makes a good point when he emphasizes that while he may be the underdog, one lucky blow is all it takes to make history.

When the two stand across the ring from each other on WWE SmackDown, Paul may get in that lucky shot that floors the champion. Doing so will prove that anything can happen when the two collide at Crown Jewel. Many fans doubt the YouTube sensation's chances, but this segment could potentially change their minds.

#3. The two stars may trade verbal barbs on WWE SmackDown

When Logan Paul and Roman Reigns share the ring on WWE SmackDown, there may be no physicality at all. While pro wrestling, more often than not, features violence, there are times when stars let their words tell the story.

Roman Reigns has absolutely no problem obliterating people on the microphone. While he may have struggled at verbal jousting early on in his career, he's recently become one of the best talkers in the industry.

Logan Paul may be new to wrestling promos, but the upstart knows all about talking trash. When the two meet, they may exchange some heated insults. Above all else, though, they'll make their intentions clear for Crown Jewel.

#2. The Bloodline may destroy Logan Paul

The Bloodline

Roman Reigns rarely goes anywhere alone. He was seemingly going to be at WWE Clash at the Castle on his own before Solo Sikoa shocked the world by helping him defeat Drew McIntyre.

With The Usos, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and Sikoa all seemingly in good health, The Bloodline members will likely accompany Roman Reigns for his interaction with Paul on Friday night.

It goes without saying that Logan Paul facing off against the entirety of The Bloodline is bad news. The Maverick may end up being brutally attacked by the faction on WWE SmackDown. If so, the YouTuber could seek assistance from his brother, Jake Paul, planting the seeds for the latter's involvement at Crown Jewel.

#1. Some WWE SmackDown and RAW Superstars may come out and stand with Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are unlikely to be alone in their much-awaited segment. Regardless of whether The Bloodline actually attack Paul or not, they will almost certainly be making their presence known.

The Maverick will likely have his hands full staring down Roman Reigns, let alone Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn too. With that said, there's a chance the pro boxer may have a credible backup.

Ricochet and Madcap Moss have already stood by Paul in the past. Meanwhile, other WWE SmackDown stars have also had issues with The Bloodline. Someone like Drew McIntyre could stand against the faction due to his own animosity toward them. Hence, it will likely be a night to remember for the fans.

What do you think will happen when Logan Paul goes face-to-face with Roman Reigns on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

