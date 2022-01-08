5 Things that could happen if Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

Universal Champion Roman Reigns got a massive surprise at the end of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Adam Pearce had the duty to decide The Tribal Chief's next challenger, and he picked a more-than-worthy star in the form of Seth Rollins.

Former Shield brothers, Reigns and Rollins have had a storied past together, as well as against each other. It's not wrong to claim that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two of WWE's biggest stars currently.

Now, Reigns has held the Universal title for over 450 days, and once again, he will enter this bout against Rollins at Royal Rumble as the favorite to retain his title. However, one can't completely rule out the possibility of Seth Rollins ending this historical title run.

Let's take a look at five things that could happen if The Visionary dethrones Roman Reigns and becomes the new Universal Champion. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Either Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins turn face

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship run is being considered by many as one of the best title runs in recent memory, and rightfully so. There's a saying that it's the man who makes the championship and not the other way around. Reigns has done exactly that by making the Universal title prestigious over the last one and a half years. Whenever he does finally lose the title, it will be a huge deal.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two of the top heels on the roster currently. If Rollins ends up defeating his Shield brother, we might see one of the two stars turn babyface. Most likely, it could be The Architect who has been a heel for quite some time now and fans want to see him back as a babyface.

