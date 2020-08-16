5 Things that could happen when Shawn Michaels returns to RAW this week

We are just over a week away from the thirty-third edition of WWE SummerSlam. WWE would understandably want to go "all guns blazing" on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW and one of the biggest segments announced for the Red brand this week is the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

WWE.com has the following to say to hype-up Shawn Michaels' appearance on RAW this week -

On the final Raw before SummerSlam, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving “The Nature Boy” in need of medical attention. How will HBK respond to seeing one of his closest friends taken out by The Viper?

Hence, Shawn Michaels will be involved in some capacity in the WWE Championship feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The Viper turned on Ric Flair last week on RAW and took him out with his vicious Punt Kick. But the question is, what does the Heart Break Kid have in mind?

Let's take a look at five interesting things that could happen when Shawn Michaels returns to RAW this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.

#5 Shawn Michaels criticizes Randy Orton, gets attacked

Shawn Michaels will be the next legend to be punted by Randy Orton on #WWERaw.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 15, 2020

Let's start with one of the likeliest possibilities that could go down when Shawn Michaels appears on Monday Night RAW. There is a huge possibility that the WWE Hall of Famer appears and calls out Randy Orton to confront him for his actions last week.

We all know the history between HBK and Ric Flair and how much respect Shawn Michaels has for the Nature Boy. Their WrestleMania match and the "I'm sorry, I love you" words, in the end, is one of the most emotional moments in WWE history. Thus, Mr. WrestleMania is sure to criticize Orton for his cowardly act of attacking a 71-year-old legend on RAW last week.

But if there's one thing which we have learned in the last few months, Randy Orton has given in to "the voices in his head" and thus, nothing is stopping him from attacking Shawn Michaels, who isn't an active wrestler, but still has got enough to take a bump and sell it like a champ. After Ric Flair, last week, can Randy Orton punt HBK this week?