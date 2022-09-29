5 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (September 30, 2022) 

The previous episode of SmackDown witnessed The Usos prevail over The Brawling Brutes to successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Elsewhere on the show, Roman Reigns honored Sami Zayn by handing him a special T-shirt.

However, the show received mixed reviews from the WWE Universe, given its lack of stellar bouts. The promotion will look to right that wrong when SmackDown emanates live from the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg, MB, on September 30, 2022.

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will take on Ricochet & Madcap Moss on the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios and Bayley vs. Shotzi is also scheduled for Friday night.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that the show could have in store for us:

#5. The Brawling Brutes hit back at Imperium on SmackDown

The Brawling Brutes

As mentioned earlier, The Brawling Brutes couldn't secure the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the previous episode of SmackDown due to a distraction caused by Imperium.

Given how things unfolded last week, an irate Brawling Brutes could hit back at Imperium on Friday night. The creative team could have Holland and Butch attack their rivals to settle their scores from the previous week.

On another note, The Brawling Brutes are currently involved in a heated feud against Imperium on SmackDown, and truth be told; both teams have exceeded expectations with their recent performances.

#4. & #3. Damage CTRL attacks Shotzi after her match against Bayley; Raquel Rodriguez tries to make the save

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



🗣 "Excuse me, I'm in control."



Damage CTRL growing on WWE | 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀!🗣 "Excuse me, I'm in control."Damage CTRL growing on WWE | #WWERaw 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀! 💥🗣 "Excuse me, I'm in control."🎤Damage CTRL growing on WWE | #WWERaw https://t.co/EpSTLqnTAE

WWE has announced that Bayley will take on Shotzi in singles action on Friday night. However, this may not end well for the latter, as potential interference from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY seems imminent.

The creative team could have Damage CTRL help The Role Model prevail over Shotzi by causing a distraction. The heels could then join forces to orchestrate an attack on the former NXT Superstar.

This could then result in Raquel Rodriguez making her way to the ring to make the save. However, given how the babyface duo had managed to stand tall in the previous episode, expect the numbers game to eventually catch up to the former NXT Women's Champion on Friday.

#2. Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan engage in an epic brawl

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match on October 8. The duo has been involved in a war of words on the blue brand in the last few weeks. However, the upcoming episode could witness something big unfolding.

Given how WWE likes to hype Rousey's premium live event matches by booking her in a brutal brawl in the build-up, expect something similar to transpire on Friday night.

WWE could have The Rowdy One come face-to-face with Liv Morgan, leading to a heated altercation on Friday night. This could be an apt way of hyping their Extreme Rules match in Philadelphia.

#1. Jey Uso inadvertently costs Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa their match against Madcap Moss & Ricochet

It's no hidden fact that Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have struggled to get on the same page. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion and The Honorary Uce got in each other's faces a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Hence, expect these cracks to widen on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

WWE has announced that Zayn & Solo Sikoa will join forces to take on the duo of Ricochet & Madcap Moss on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The creative team could have Jey Uso inadvertently cost the former team their match. This potential angle could result in The Master Strategist and Jey coming to blows again.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

