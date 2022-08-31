5 things that could happen at WWE Clash at the Castle - Unexpected assist for Roman, a match of blood

You can bet most WWE fans will eagerly be watching as the company lands in Cardiff, Wales, for WWE Clash at the Castle. The first UK stadium show in thirty years is perhaps far from a WrestleMania-like spectacle, but there is a lot of hype surrounding it.

From a mega main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to a deeply personal fight between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, WWE Clash at the Castle promises to be one of the best shows of the year. Indeed, given the smart storytelling and expert building the company has done recently, there are many ways each match and feud can go while the event is on.

On that note, we take a look at five significant things that could happen at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. On our list of things that could happen at WWE Clash at the Castle: Shayna Baszler wins the SmackDown Women's Championship

Could we see a new SmackDown Women's Champion?

We all loved Liv Morgan's fairytale SmackDown Women's Championship win a couple of months ago. However, her championship reign has arguably been underwhelming. The peak of it came when she was recently booed, which is not the reaction a lovable babyface should be getting.

Morgan's opponent at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shayna Baszler, will arrive in Wales with a ton of momentum on her side. Under Triple H's booking, Baszler looks like a million bucks and a legitimate threat to anyone on the roster. Don't be surprised if WWE pulls the trigger on a Baszler victory.

#4. Bayley pins Bianca Belair and demands a RAW Women's Championship match

Bayley will only be happy to pin Belair

With Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky firmly in the tag team title picture, Bayley should be looking at winning the RAW Women's Championship. The hurdle in her way is Bianca Belair, who has been a strong and credible champion throughout her title reign.

At this point in time, The Role Model has not officially challenged The EST of WWE for her title. However, if she were to pin Belair during their six-woman tag team match, it would be a major statement of intent.

We are not putting it past WWE to hand The Role Model a huge win at WWE Clash at the Castle and a title opportunity because of it.

#3. Dominik Mysterio (finally) turns heel

The long-awaited split could happen in Cardiff

It feels like we have been talking about a Dominik Mysterio heel turn for ages now. WWE refused to pull the trigger on multiple occasions, but this time around, there is a genuine possibility of him switching to the dark side.

His father trusting Edge over him is reason enough, especially given the number of times he has taken the fall for Rey.

Dominik will not be competing in the ring at WWE Clash at the Castle and will mostly be there to nullify Rhea Ripley. However, we have seen her repeatedly get the better of him.

What's that saying about joining them if you can't beat them?

#2. WWE green-lights blood for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

When Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins sat down for a split-screen interview this past Monday on RAW, everyone expected another run-of-the-mill segment.

Instead, we had a completely shocking exchange that saw tensions flare, personal shots traded, and F-bombs dropped like it was the Attitude Era.

We are surprised that Riddle versus Rollins is a standard singles match, given the animosity between the pair. As such, WWE can try and spice things up, possibly with some blood.

It could be a fitting setting for the match, allowing both competitors to go all out and destroy each other.

#1. Karrion Kross costs Drew McIntyre the world title

Roman Reigns will walk into WWE Clash at the Castle knowing he will have to be at his best to beat Drew McIntyre. Even with support in the form of The Bloodline, retaining his title is easier said than done.

However, Reigns may get some help in the form of Karrion Kross in Cardiff. His issues with McIntyre could see him assist The Tribal Chief in keeping his title. While Kross and Reigns don't exactly see eye-to-eye, he could take out The Scottish Warrior and replace him in the championship picture.

The former NXT Champions could then venture off into their own feud while the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion moves on. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley are all viable challengers who could give him a good run for his money.

What are your predictions for Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments section below.

