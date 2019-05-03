5 things John Cena has never accomplished in his WWE career

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.42K // 03 May 2019, 12:23 IST

Cena is one of wrestling's biggest stars and most decorated champions.

John Cena. Some fans love him, some fans loathe him, but one thing fans can't deny is that he has had an extraordinary career. Debuting on SmackDown in 2002, the Massachusetts native quickly rose through the ranks of WWE, winning his first championship at WrestleMania 20.

Winning his first world title a year later, Cena has become a 16-time World Champion, a record tied with Ric Flair. Even out of the ring Cena has thrived, becoming a poster boy for WWE and recently focussing on a growing acting career.

But despite all this success, there are some things Cena hasn't done. For one reason of another, even one of wrestling's biggest heroes hasn't been able to do it all Here are five things John Cena has never accomplished throughout his WWE career.

#5: Pinning the boss

John Cena is yet to pin the Chairman of WWE, or make him tap out.

John Cena may have been the name and face of the WWE for the better part of a decade, but that doesn't mean he always saw eye-to-eye with the company's chairman Mr McMahon.

In fact, in his two separate matches where Big Match John has faced the boss of all of WWE, he hasn't fared too well. In their first match, Cena did beat McMahon, though didn't look like a winner, as he only won via Disqualification after being assaulted by McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H.

Meeting again in 2010, McMahon pinned the 16-time World Champion on RAW, though again had a bit of help. After it was clear Cena would demolish him, McMahon quickly made the bout a No-Disqualification handicap affair, and with Cena outnumbered, even the WWE's Superman was no match for the chairman of the board.

