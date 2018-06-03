5 Things John Cena needs to do before he Retires

Let's have a look at the things that the Leader Of Cenation needs to do before hanging up the boots!

Pramit Wagh CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 02:12 IST

John Cena is a guaranteed future WWE Hall Of Famer

John Cena has been the Face of the WWE for over a decade. But still, there are many things that the Leader Of Cenation has not accomplished.

He has entertained us since 2002 and has given us many moments that we can never forget in our life. Whether you cheer him or boo him, you cannot deny the fact that he is one of the Greatest Of All Time.

He is a former United States champion, Tag Team champion, WWE champion and he has also held the World Heavyweight Championship.

He has won the Royal Rumble twice (in 2008 and 2013). As well as he has held the Money In The Bank contract (2012) but he cashed it in unsuccessfully.

Cena debuted back in 2002 on an episode of Smackdown Live in an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle.

He lost that match but after that, he received the gimmick of "Doctor Of Thuganomics". He played his role perfectly and won his first championship in the form of the United States Championship from The Big Show.

After that, he won his first WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 21 by defeating JBL.

Since then John Cena won the WWE Tag Team Championship (twice) with partners Shawn Michaels, Batista, David Otunga and The Miz and also the retired World Heavyweight championship (twice).

His latest championship win was at the Royal Rumble 2017 Pay-Per-View in which he defeated AJ Styles in a great match to win his 16th WWE Championship.

Since then he was involved in various feuds against the likes of Roman Reigns, Elias, The Undertaker and many others.

Now that Cena's age factor will play a major role in his career, he would have to retire soon. So, before retiring he has to do some things which would make his 'Great' career even better.

#5 Have a proper feud with The Undertaker

The Undertaker beat Cena quickly at WrestleMania 34

Cena and The Undertaker squared off against each other at WrestleMania 34. Cena had called out Taker many times on Raw but he didn't show up.

But at Wrestlemania, The Undertaker finally came out to Cena's challenge. This was a dream match for many wrestling fans.

But the match was a squash match in which Cena lost to The Undertaker. The match was cut short because The Deadman is now no more able to work big matches due to the age factor.

But Taker proved that he can still work better matches when he wrestled Rusev in a Casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

So, Cena and The Undertaker need to have a proper feud and match that is given at least 20 minutes to showcase a classic.