5 Things Jon Moxley wrote about Vince McMahon in his book

Jon Moxley’s new book MOX was released on Tuesday, November 2. The book features lots of stories about the AEW star’s eight years in WWE, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon.

After leaving WWE in 2019, Moxley spoke openly about some of the issues he had with the WWE Chairman’s ideas for his character. The former Shield member was particularly critical of McMahon’s instructions that he must read promos word-for-word after his 2018 heel turn.

Throughout the book, Jon Moxley recalled interesting conversations he had with McMahon at different stages of his career. He also gave his opinion on the potential contenders to replace the 76-year-old as WWE’s top decision-maker one day.

In this article, let’s take a look at five things Moxley wrote about McMahon in his book.

#5 Vince McMahon told Jon Moxley to “tone it down”

Vince McMahon watched on from backstage as Jon Moxley lost an untelevised match against Ted DiBiase Jr. before an episode of RAW in December 2011.

Moxley, who joined WWE’s main roster 11 months later, thought the match went well. However, McMahon thought he needed to tone down his enthusiastic wrestling style.

“I was always getting told to tone it down, whatever that means. Tone it down. Once, I did a dark match against Ted DiBiase Jr. in Philly. Our match went great and I cut a kicka** little promo beforehand. The response from the crowd to all of it was great. I had been hitting on all cylinders that evening. The note I got from Vince: ‘Tone it down,’” Moxley wrote.

The following day, Moxley lost another match against Ted DiBiase Jr. before a SmackDown taping. He said he felt strangely self-conscious about his performance, as though the words “tone it down” were ever-present in his mind.

Triple H approached Moxley backstage and told him that Vince McMahon thought he did a “great job” after taking his advice on board.

