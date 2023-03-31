5 things you don't know about John Cena's opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39 - Austin Theory

The Past will meet The Now at WWE WrestleMania 39. Long-time veteran and 16-time world champion John Cena is set to return to the ring for only his second match in around two years to face off against United States Champion Austin Theory.

The bout is set to kick off Night One of the two-night extravaganza. In perhaps even more exciting news, the bout will be for the coveted United States Championship.

John Cena hopes to win the match this weekend so he can tie Ric Flair's impressive record for holding the belt the most times. This is Austin's second time holding the prestigious championship.

While Austin Theory is a big star in WWE today, some casual or returning fans may not be familiar with The Now. Who is John Cena's young and brash opponent at The Show Of Shows? What should you know about him ahead of the big match?

Below are 5 things you don't know about the A-Town Down star, Austin Theory:

#5. This will be Austin Theory's third match at WWE WrestleMania

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



Replacing him is NXT Superstar Austin Theory. What an opportunity for the 22 year old.



A stable of Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory is a hell of a group for Zelina.



The injury to Andrade is confirmed and he will be out of WrestleMania. Replacing him is NXT Superstar Austin Theory. What an opportunity for the 22 year old. A stable of Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory is a hell of a group for Zelina.

Austin Theory's bout with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 will be the biggest match of his career by far. Nothing else will even come close to meaning as much to Austin as this upcoming bout. Still, Theory is no stranger to The Show Of Shows.

John Cena vs. Austin Theory will be the third time the young star has competed on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. His first appearance at the event was during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, where he & Angel Garza lost to The Street Profits in a RAW Tag Team Championship match.

Theory also competed on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 last year. He battled Pat McAfee after the two had issues leading up to the event, even defeating the popular personality. However, he ultimately got a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin afterwards.

#4. He's a former EVOLVE Champion

Austin Theory

Prior to joining WWE, Austin Theory was already champion material. While competing in EVOLVE Wrestling, Theory captured the company's premiere title.

Austin defeated Fabian Aichner for the EVOLVE Championship during the EVOLVE 117 event on December 15th, 2018. Aichner is best known to fans as Giovanni Vinci on Friday Night SmackDown.

John Cena's WrestleMania opponent held the title for nearly a year, eventually losing it to Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 139 on November 9th, 2019. Josh Briggs is currently a star on the developmental brand NXT.

#3. Austin is the youngest Money in the Bank winner

Austin Theory was Mr. Money in the Bank 2022

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match has been a yearly staple in WWE ever since the concept was first introduced in 2005. A set number of superstars will climb the ladder to retrieve the briefcase. In doing so, they earn a guaranteed title opportunity where they can cash in on the title of their choice whenever they want.

A plethora of superstars has won the bout over the years, including former world champions, legends, and up-and-coming stars. Some of the most talented men & women have done so, but only one superstar is the youngest to ever accomplish the feat.

Austin Theory is the youngest WWE Superstar to ever win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, he is also one of the very few stars to unsuccessfully cash the MITB briefcase in, which includes John Cena on the list.

#2. Theory was trained by AEW's AR Fox

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Every time AR Fox is on camera he proves that he’s one of AEW’s best signings in the last year #AEWDynamite Every time AR Fox is on camera he proves that he’s one of AEW’s best signings in the last year #AEWDynamite https://t.co/WdK2vBSWM9

Austin Theory is a talented superstar who will likely dominate wrestling for years to come, but his success wouldn't happen if not for his grit and determination. Nonetheless, he required help to reach the heights he has.

The Now was trained by indie wrestling veteran AR Fox. While their styles differ in the ring, their work ethic was something both stars shared. Austin is currently a top star on WWE RAW, while Fox recently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Theory went on to get further training at the WWE Performance Center, but learning from the talented AEW star certainly helped set him on a path to superstardom.

#1. He challenged John Cena before even joining WWE

EVOLVE Wrestling @WWNEVOLVE New EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory calls out John Cena!?!?! Is the 21-year-old @austintheory1 the right guy for @JohnCena to pass the torch to? Watch and judge for yourself. New EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory calls out John Cena!?!?! Is the 21-year-old @austintheory1 the right guy for @JohnCena to pass the torch to? Watch and judge for yourself. https://t.co/eY47lGNQjL

John Cena and Austin Theory have a decent amount of history. The two had a confrontation backstage when WWE RAW celebrated John Cena's 20-year anniversary with the company last year.

While the moment was exciting, their history goes back even further than that, although Cena may not have realized it. While wrestling at EVOLVE Wrestling, Austin once challenged John Cena to a match when Theory was only 21 years old.

Austin's bravado and confidence were admirable even at the time, and he even suggested a "passing a torch" moment way before he hit the WWE grounds. Now, however, Theory's dream match has become a reality. Will it turn into a nightmare? Fans will have to tune in to WrestleMania to find out.

