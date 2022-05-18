5 things you didn't know about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is among the best wrestlers in WWE today. She is the complete package as far as being a performer goes, possessing in-ring acumen, promo skills and charisma in spades.

Banks' work and connection with the WWE Universe make her one of the most popular superstars in the company. As such, fans always want to get to know her better and stay in the loop about the details of her life. Her popularity means it is pretty easy to know said details.

However, there are some interesting tidbits about her life and career that are not as out there as some others, and as such are relatively unknown to fans. On that note, here are five things you may not know about Sasha Banks.

#5. On our list of lesser-known details about Sasha Banks: Snoop Dogg is not her only popular cousin

Banks has some famous relatives Enter caption

Who can forget the time when Sasha Banks was played to the ring by the legendary Snoop Dogg? It was established that the rapper was her cousin, but he's not the only popular relative she has.

Banks is also the first cousin of late '90s pop star Brandy Norwood, Ray J and Dogg Pound's Dazz Dillinger. Celebrity status runs in her blood, and The Legit Boss is keeping it up and doing a great job at it.

#4. She pitched and pushed for the idea of the Women's Tag Team Championship

If you are wondering why Sasha Banks walked out of RAW this past Monday over the Women's Tag Team Championships, it's because she has a deep connection with the titles. She was the one who pushed for their creation and was rightfully crowned the inaugural champion alongside Bayley.

Banks wanted tag titles in the women's division so that more of her peers would get the opportunity to become champions in WWE. She is currently in her third reign as Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi, but recently walked out of RAW with her leaving the tag team titles behind.

What WWE will do with the championships is still unclear, but the fact remains that they exist because of The Boss' tireless efforts.

#3. She is trained in Mixed Martial Arts

Banks could have had a very different career has she stuck to MMA

We all know Sasha Banks as one of the best wrestlers in the world. However, things could have been very different had she followed her initial dream, and that was pursuing a career in MMA.

Banks wanted to join the UFC and underwent training in MMA to achieve her dream. However, she quickly pulled the plug on it because she didn't like getting hit in the face. The Boss then decided to pursue wrestling, and the rest, as they say, is history.

#2. Her husband designs her in-ring attire

Sasha Banks is happily married to former wrestler Sarath Ton. What people don't know about her husband is that he is a great seamster. In fact, he is so good that WWE signed him to a full-time contract and appointed him as a costume designer.

Ton has been designing his wife's in-ring gear for many years. It is a sweet detail about Banks' life and shows the connection the couple share. The former Mikaze is fully supportive of his wife and remains one of her biggest strengths.

#1. She attended Eddie Guerrero Memorial Night not knowing he had passed away

Banks idolized Eddie Guerrero growing up

Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring. He has been an inspiration to many up-and-coming wrestlers, including a young Sasha Banks.

Banks has gone on record to say that her favorite superstar was none other than Latino Heat himself. She attended Monday Night RAW on November 14, 2005 not knowing that it was a memorial night for her idol. In fact, the young Boss didn't know he had tragically passed away, and only came to know of the news after reaching the arena.

It must have been a heartbreaking moment for the current Women's Tag Team Champion. However, the story's happy ending is that she became a top wrestler just like her hero, and we have no doubt that she has done him proud.

Edited by Prem Deshpande