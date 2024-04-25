The official rules and draft pools were released ahead of the SmackDown edition of the 2024 WWE Draft. The guidelines were straightforward, noting that the blue brand would have the first pick on a night of 16 total selections.

RAW will have the first of 24 picks on Monday. NXT stars are eligible on both nights, and current champions are protected (cannot be picked). The official rosters will be locked in on May 6.

While the rules were straightforward, there were some interesting developments around them and the draft pools. We learned the next five things from the release of the WWE Draft rules and draft pools for each night.

#5. Interesting inclusions from the WWE Draft pools

The former World Heavyweight Champ is officially a part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

The draft pools for each night were standard with most of the current stars who are seen every week on RAW and SmackDown. Two interesting names included in the pool for the red brand were Braun Strowman and Odyssey Jones.

Strowman has been out with a neck injury for nearly a year. Jones, on the other hand, was drafted last year yet never appeared on TV. He also survived the recent cuts.

Despite undergoing knee surgery after WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins was included in SmackDown's group of eligible stars. Injured stars are usually kept out of the festivities until healthy.

#4. Which stars were NOT listed along with eligible performers?

The stars left out ranged from those who haven't been used to some big names who are injured. Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Tamina are still technically WWE stars.

None of those three, however, has appeared this year. They didn't show up in either draft pool. After his beatdown at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, Jimmy Uso also didn't appear in either draft pool.

While Rollins was included, many other injured stars were not. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Raquel Rodriguez were omitted from the groups. The same goes for Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Shotzi.

#3. Rosters won't be official until May 6

Like last year, the roster changes during the WWE Draft don't immediately take effect. Instead of showcasing the new rosters for each show on the following episodes, changes won't be official until May 6.

That date means current feuds will wrap up at or before the Backlash Premium Live Event. Bayley will likely face Naomi and Tiffany Stratton so that one or both can switch brands.

The extra wait time could also be used for the general managers to work on trades. The next point factors into potential trades between RAW and SmackDown.

#2. WWE Draft rules about current Champions

Damian Priest may be a man on an island after the 2024 WWE Draft.

One of the more surprising rules released along with the WWE Draft pools involved current Champions in WWE. Title holders on both RAW and SmackDown are protected, meaning they are not eligible to be selected on either night.

This means that while the rest of The Judgment Day is eligible, Damian Priest is not. The group could break up without anything physical going down between members.

Although Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes are among the stars who aren't eligible to be drafted, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champs can be selected. This could ultimately lead to the break up of Damage CTRL.

#1. Roman Reigns is listed with The Bloodline

Roman Reigns' time away from WWE has shifted the dynamics of his Bloodline.

Another shocking development regarding the draft pools and rules for the draft involves The Head of the Table. Roman Reigns hasn't appeared on SmackDown since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

In that time, Solo Sikoa has assumed control of the group. He kicked Jimmy Uso out and replaced him with the debuting Tama Tonga. Paul Heyman is also still listed with The Bloodline.

It opens up an intriguing angle for when Reigns does return to the ring. How much different will the group look upon his arrival? Will he be welcomed back with open arms or vicious disdain? Keeping him as a part of the group for the Draft's sake likely means The Bloodline will be one of the first two picks on SmackDown.