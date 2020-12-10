5 Things we learned about Brock Lesnar in 2020

While the majority of WWE Superstars post daily updates about their lives on social media, Brock Lesnar could not be any more different. The Beast does not post as himself on any social platforms and he regularly goes several months without appearing on WWE television.

As of the time of writing, it is not clear if Brock Lesnar is even a WWE Superstar. It was widely reported in September 2020 that his WWE contract expired, officially making him a free agent. WWE even removed every item of Brock Lesnar merchandise from the company’s online store.

When that has happened with Superstars in the past, it usually means their relationship with WWE has soured so much that they cannot possibly return. In Brock Lesnar’s case, however, nobody really knows whether or not he will show up on WWE television again.

The eight-time World Champion is one of the most mysterious Superstars in WWE history. If he returns, it would not be a total surprise. Similarly, if he stayed away for years and maintained a low profile, it would be typical of Brock Lesnar to keep everyone guessing.

Despite his limited media interviews and social presence, plenty of information has still been revealed about Brock Lesnar in 2020.

In this article, let’s take a look at five things that we have learned about the former UFC star throughout the year.

#5 Brock Lesnar was not originally supposed to end ‘The Streak’

One of the biggest shocks in WWE history took place in 2014 when Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s 21-match winning streak at WrestleMania.

Prior to this year, WWE fans did not know much about the man behind The Undertaker character, Mark Calaway. Much like Brock Lesnar, Calaway did not give too much away and he hardly ever took part in WWE-related interviews.

That all changed in 2020 when a five-part docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, aired on the WWE Network. Calaway opened up about his struggles with retirement, while he also told dozens of stories about his career in media interviews.

Arguably the most interesting revelation from Calaway’s interviews revolved around his WrestleMania 30 defeat to Brock Lesnar. Calaway has said in various interviews that he was originally supposed to pick up the victory in New Orleans, extending his winning run to 22-0.

However, on the day of the show, Vince McMahon approached Calaway and told him that Brock Lesnar was going to win the match instead.