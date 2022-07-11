5 things we've learned so far from WWE in 2022

Every year is important for WWE. 2020 and 2021 saw the entire world cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. The company released over 80 stars in 2021, including big names like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Things have returned to normal since the pandemic. The releases haven't been as severe as last year, but 2022 has also seen some important WWE departures. Cesaro, Johnny Gargano, Paige, and Candice LeRae all exited WWE. Paige's deal wasn't renewed, while Cesaro, Gargano, and LeRae's deals expired.

Another huge moment was The Undertaker's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. He didn't compete on The Show of Shows, taking one huge name off the card.

While The Phenom has stepped away from the ring, some big names have returned this year. What else has defined the first half of 2022? Here are five things we've learned so far from WWE this year:

#5. The Women's Tag Team Titles are in limbo

What does the future hold for the Women's Tag Team Titles?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were won in 2019 by inaugural champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. As fate would have it, Banks is also one of the last women to hold the title.

After winning those titles with Naomi at WrestleMania 38, the current champions walked out of WWE in May. Neither performer has been on TV since. On an episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that a future tournament would crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. It hasn't happened.

The roster is full of talented women. Some of those stars, however, will not win the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title. If they do, it might only be once and for a brief angle like Nikki A.S.H. last year. Tag titles are needed so that the women not in the title picture have a championship to pursue.

#4. Theory is probably WWE's next big young star

While he may be annoying to fans, that's the role Theory is supposed to portray. He plays 'the protege of Mr. McMahon' well, taking advantage of his relationship with the Chairman at every turn.

It might've been nice to see someone like Riddle or Sami Zayn win Money in the Bank. Due to his character, Theory winning the briefcase gets him even more heat as a heel.

During his official main roster tenure in 2021 and 2022, he's already the youngest United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner. WWE needs to create new stars every year, and in 2022, it appears that Theory is that next.

#3. Cody Rhodes is back on the WWE roster

Rhodes was on fire before being sidelined by his pectoral injury.

Over the last four years, it was implausible that Cody Rhodes would return to WWE. He did start his wrestling journey with the biggest company in the world. After leaving seven years ago to rebuild himself, Rhodes created AEW along with Tony Khan and The Elite.

The American Nightmare shockingly departed the promotion he helped create in February this year. As a free agent, all signs pointed to a potential move back to his former home. He returned at WrestleMania 38 and became one of the top faces in the company.

Rhodes suffered an unfortunate injury around the time of Hell in a Cell and will miss six to eight months. The timetable, however, does put him in line to return at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#2. Ronda Rousey is back to shake things up

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a surprise return this year, winning the 2022 Royal Rumble. She challenged Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 but didn't dethrone The Queen until WrestleMania Backlash in May.

While Rousey's win freshened up the women's roster on SmackDown, WWE went to the well again at Money in the Bank. As has been done in three of the last four years, the women's briefcase was cashed in within 24 hours of the event.

Liv Morgan cashed in on Rousey and will face the former titleholder at SummerSlam 2022. Like last year, her title victory has been used as an angle for SummerSlam. Hopefully, Morgan's win won't be so Rousey can get her title back. It would be nice to see the new champ and a few other women get chances atop the SmackDown Women's division.

#1. WWE might need to undo its title unification

Will the title unification last, or will each brand get its title again?

Since becoming the Unified Champion at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns has worked a lighter schedule. He's been the focal point of the promotion for two years. But taking time off as the Unified Champion puts both titles in limbo. When Brock Lesnar did this, it worked because there was at least one other major title still active to chase.

Despite winning both belts, The Tribal Chief made his first defense two months later on SmackDown. WWE's biggest titles haven't been on the line at a premium event since WrestleMania in April.

Having one major titleholder takes opportunities away from other stars. These stars cannot win a major title without a shot at the Unified Champion. WWE still has two brands, and because of Unification bouts, RAW only has two titles: the US Championship and the RAW Women's title.

Combining the tag team titles made sense due to the limited number of teams. Regarding the two biggest championships in the company, each brand needs its title.

