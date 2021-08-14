5 things we learned from WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray's Sportskeeda interview

WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray is one of the most respected tag team wrestlers in professional wrestling history.

Ray is best known as a member of legendary tag team Harlem Heat with his brother, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

During his incredible career, Stevie Ray amassed a record 10 WCW World Tag Team Championships with his brother and also one WCW Television Championship reign as a singles competitor.

Stevie Ray recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone for another episode of UnSKripted to discuss a variety of topics in the world of professional wrestling and Ray's Hall of Fame career.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Stevie Ray's Sportskeeda interview.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray discusses his transition into commentary in WCW

With my buddy Kevin Nash. It was Vince Russo's idea to put me on commentary. Everybody used to bust out laughing at some of the things I said. That’s just the way I talk on a day-to-day basis.#WCW pic.twitter.com/ZthwDvQG4X — Stevie Ray (@RealStevieRay) April 4, 2019

Stevie Ray retired from in-ring competition in WCW in 2000. The former WCW World Tag Team Champion quickly transitioned into a commentary role.

The WWE Hall of Famer provided color commentary on WCW Thunder every Thursday night on TBS. Stevie Ray revealed that he went to school for a career in radio. So the transition from wrestler to broadcaster wasn't too difficult:

"Actually a lot of people don't know. That's actually what I was going to go to school for. I wanted to be in radio. Yeah, so it wasn't a real big transformation because I had done it as a young man. The thing that was difficult for me was, when I was doing the show, I didn't know what was going on with the people in the ring 'cause I'm on the show, I don't watch the show. So when two guys have got an angle going on I'm like 'ok, what are they mad at each other about?' So I had to catch up on all of that. But once I did that, I started doing my homework and stuff like that, I kind of caught up to it. I was able to give an assessment from Stevie Ray."

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that it was former WCW and WWE head writer Vince Russo who decided to turn Ray into a broadcaster for WCW Thunder:

"Vince Russo. They told me, I'll never forget it, I was in Salt Lake City, Utah and doing some house shows and I got a fax saying I had to come down for a try out to Atlanta. And I'm like 'for what? They have 50,000 guys that can do this." I swear to God, I did not want to do it, I'm a wrestler. Afterwards I found out that they wanted to put a wrestler on commentary that could do it and that was current. Instead of someone that was long retired or something like that."

