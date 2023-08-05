5 things that may happen if Big E retires from WWE

Beloved WWE Superstar Big E suffered a horrendous neck injury on the 11th March 2022 episode of SmackDown. The New Day powerhouse was sidelined after a belly-to-belly suplex went wrong and hasn't been seen in the ring since. He has been sighted here and there in recent months, with his latest appearance coming on Family Feud alongside nine other superstars.

Whilst participating in the media rounds for SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, The Powerhouse Of Positivity dropped a bombshell that rocked the WWE Universe. He revealed that he had been advised by doctors to never wrestle again, going on to say that no matter what happens, his main goal is to live a happy and pain-free life. This means that the 11-time champion may have to retire soon.

What would his retirement mean for the company and his place in it? Here are five things that may happen if Big E is forced to retire from in-ring competition.

#5: Big E takes up an on-screen non-wrestling role in WWE

The Powerhouse of Positivity is a versatile performer who can excel in any on-screen role

Apart from his incredible in-ring talent, Big E is also an amazing performer outside of just wrestling. He is blessed with otherworldly promo skill, comedic timing, and infectious energy. His charisma has made him one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of this era. These talents outside the ring make him a prime candidate for any number of on-screen non-wrestling roles.

After revealing his diagnosis, he expressed an interest in doing color commentary, and it's not hard to imagine him excelling in this role. He could also easily be a manager for his New Day teammates, an authority figure a la Daniel Bryan, or even an announcer! Given that his New Day intro was instantly iconic, who would bet against him absolutely owning all these roles?

#4: The New Day officially disbands after 8 years of entertaining the WWE Universe

One of the greatest threesomes in the history of the business

The New Day is one of the most iconic WWE stables of the modern era, having won eight tag team titles and setting multiple records. They excelled as both obnoxious heels and hilarious babyfaces, had legendary feuds with multiple iconic tag teams both past and present, and truly made history in the tag division.

Perhaps most impressively, they stuck together, refusing to break up whilst going solo like many other tag teams did in the past. Even when separated by brand splits, the trio maintained their unique brotherhood, showing that teams don't need to split up for their members to find solo success. Should Big E retire and choose to continue his life away from WWE, The New Day could disband for good.

Just as The Shield sent off Dean Ambrose and have never attempted to reunite in his absence or replace him, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could also bid farewell to their brother.

#3: Big E could take up a full-time backstage role in WWE

During his absence from in-ring action, Big E has served the WWE in a few different backstage capacities. He has participated in recruit tryouts, media rounds, and ambassadorial roles, keeping himself busy behind the scenes.

Should he be forced to retire, he could immerse himself into backstage roles full-time, taking up roles like agent, coach, or producer. He would join the likes of Jason Jordan and Tyson Kidd in transitioning from in-ring performer to a vital behind-the-scenes cog in the company.

It may not be as glamorous, but it's arguably more important, keeping him in the business he loves with a lighter schedule.

#2: Big E pursues a career outside WWE

Not every retired superstar transitions to another capacity within the WWE. Some stars retire to their lives outside the business, returning sporadically for legends' reunions and short-term roles in feuds. Some transition to other industries outside of professional wrestling, while others go to AEW!

Any of these options could be in Big E's future, with even a run in Hollywood not being outside the realm of possibility. Given how many pro wrestlers have crossed over to the big screen of late, would you rule out Big E joining John Cena, Dave Bautista, and the rest in Tinseltown?

#1: A 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame induction for The Powerhouse Of Positivity

Big E's career up to this point has been Hall Of Fame-worthy

Big E is a former WWE Champion, the second-ever NXT Champion, A two-time Intercontinental Champion, an 8-time tag team champion (including a record 483-day reign), former Mr. Money In The Bank, and a Triple Crown Champion. He has created many iconic moments in the squared circle as a tag team, singles, mid-card, and main event star, even having a memorable run as Dolph Ziggler's bodyguard.

He has also built a legacy as an incredible human being outside the product, proving to be an impeccable role model. After almost 10 years, 11 titles, multiple records, and many iconic matches, promos, and segments, The Powerhouse has surely earned a Hall Of Fame ring. Should he retire soon, he could be in line for a well-deserved induction on WrestleMania 40 weekend.

