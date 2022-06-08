5 things you may not know about John Cena

WWE is a platform where wrestlers get a chance to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage. Of the few who have achieved immortality in that regard, not many have done better than John Cena. Having been the face of the company for many years now, he is a surefire Hall of Famer and a legend in wrestling folklore.

The John Cena story began in 2002 when his young and ruthless self fearlessly challenged Kurt Angle on SmackDown. Fast-forward to the present day, and he has won everything there is to win in Vince McMahon land. The crown jewel on his resume is, of course, his sixteen world championship reigns, a feat matched only by the legendary Ric Flair.

The Champ is also perhaps the most popular WWE Superstar in the world today. His wrestling persona and the mainstream appeal he has built over the years means even non-wrestling fans are well aware of who he is. With the kind of celebrity he's earned, it's obvious that many details about his life are well known.

However, there are a few details about the F9 star that not many would be aware of. If you are interested in learning more about John Cena, we present five details about him that you may not have heard of.

#5. On our list of lesser-known things about John Cena: He is scared of spiders

Spiders are Super Cena's kryptonite

John Cena's wrestling persona is all about staring adversity in the face and overcoming it. It's surreal to think he fears anybody or anything, which makes his fear of spiders all the more surprising.

Yes, Cena has gone on record to state that he is terrified of the eight-legged creatures. No wonder he used to get creeped out by Bray Wyatt's outlandish spider walks back in the day. More surprising is the fact that his arachnophobia is shared by his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

#4. He tore his pectoral muscle in a match

Cena showed why he is likened to Superman by wrestling through a serious injury

Cody Rhodes wrestling an entire match with a torn pectoral muscle was praised by one and all in the wrestling community. It is just one of many examples that show how tough WWE Superstars are. John Cena has been part of that club, having wrestled and won a match with a torn pectoral.

While wrestling Mr. Kennedy back in 2007, Cena tore his pectoral muscle in gruesome fashion, and it came away from the bone completely. However, he refused to stop and carried on with the match, and ended up taking a fighting victory. He was even game for a post-match attack by Randy Orton, showing everyone just how tough he was.

#3. He was voted 'Best Body' in his senior year

John Cena graduated from Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts. 1995 was his senior year, and his batchmates voted him as having the best body in his yearbook. Given his physique and commitment to bodybuilding, we can't say we are surprised.

Cena also ended up taking home another title, but this one is probably something he is less proud of compared to his other achievements. He was also voted the loudest student in school, which we are willing to excuse as passionate promo practice for his future career.

#2. He doesn't want to have children

John Cena is synonymous with children, with most of his audience being younger members of the WWE Universe. Kids look up to him as their role model because he preaches hustle, loyalty and respect and lives those principles.

However, in his personal life, Cena does not want to be a father. He has revealed that the reason he does not want to have children is because of his busy life. He feels that his packed schedule would see him become an absentee parent and fail to be there for his children when he has to.

#1. He was bullied as a youngster

Cena is an inspiration to one and all

John Cena inspires all of us to rise above our troubles and keep moving forward. This probably stems from his younger days, when he was extensively bullied. In fact, he has revealed that he got into bodybuilding because he was bullied as a kid.

Some of Cena's classmates regularly bullied him, but he never gave in. With time, the nature of bullying changed, but The Cenation Leader insisted on focusing on himself and taking away lessons from it.

"I'm 40 years old, I've been dealing with [bullying] for almost two decades, but to a 12-year-old kid who's being cyber-bullied or a 20-year-old individual who's really trying to find their way in life, it's not as easy. I'm in a different place now than I was 20 years ago, 30 years ago, so I guess from a level of experience I can reassure people that it's not the end of the world, and first and foremost be proud to be yourself, because that will set you up for the next 20 years."

The Champ's troubles resonate with many on a personal level, and that explains why he has so many admirers. Even if you are not a fan of him, his tireless commitment to making a difference and inspiring one and all certainly warrants respect.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far