5 Things that must happen in the 2021 Elimination Chamber matches - Surprise winner, Pre-match assault

WWE is firmly on the Road to WrestleMania 37, with the next stop being Elimination Chamber.

Both titular matches at the event have world title implications, with the RAW Chamber being for the WWE Championship and the winner of the SmackDown Chamber facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the same night. There is some intrigue across both Elimination Chamber matches.

Aside from the winners, WWE must be creative in laying them out. There is some potential for quite a few major spots in and around the Elimination Chamber. There may be pre-match shenanigans and intense WrestleMania-shaping confrontations before we find out who survives the dreaded structure.

Quite a few story-based moments need to happen at Elimination Chamber, especially with 'Mania being around seven weeks away. They would spice up the two big matches further, thus making the event much better for it.

From surprise attacks to the eventual winners, here are five things that must happen in the 2021 Elimination Chamber matches.

#5 Mustafa Ali attacks and replaces Kofi Kingston just before he enters the Elimination Chamber

This week's episode of RAW saw a change made to the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. Money in the Bank holder The Miz took himself out, with Kofi Kingston getting a spot in the match. This is just like when the New Day member was added to the Elimination Chamber Match in 2019.

However, unlike two years ago, Kingston isn't likely to be showcased. In fact, there is a good chance that Mustafa Ali plays a part in his downfall. In the act of cruel irony, RETRIBUTION should attack the former WWE Champion as he makes his way into the Elimination Chamber.

Kingston replaced him in the match in 2019, so a reversal of the same, albeit in a more violent way, would be sweet justice in Ali's eyes. The former 205 Live star could go on to have an impressive showing inside the Elimination Chamber, with the consequences possibly spilling over to WrestleMania.

.@WWE refuses to promote this interview. https://t.co/nUJkgpxarH — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 13, 2021

This moment would lead to a much more intense conclusion to Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston's feud. It would be a great opener for either night of The Show of Shows. By the way, this wouldn't be the first time Kofi Kingston was attacked before an Elimination Chamber Match. Edge replaced him at No Way Out 2009.