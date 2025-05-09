5 Things that must happen at WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is shaping to be an exciting show with major matches. Following a blockbuster WrestleMania 41, where stars were made and records were broken, fans expect the momentum to continue strong.

With massive names like John Cena, Gunther, and Becky Lynch set to be featured, expectations among fans are off the charts. However, as good as the card looks, a few wrong decisions could kill all that buzz. WWE must get things right at Backlash to keep fans hooked and make sure the Road to SummerSlam remains just as exciting.

Let’s check out a few things WWE must do at Backlash.

5. Solo Sikoa must cost Jacob Fatu the United States title

There has been tension brewing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu for months now. Although both men have worked together within The Bloodline, Solo has shown signs of becoming more selfish and wants all the credit for Fatu’s recent success.

After Fatu won the United States Championship at WrestleMania, Sikoa has attempted to take credit for that as well. WWE has been slowly teasing a full-blown split between the two men, and Backlash is the perfect time to do it. Sikoa could end up costing Fatu the title in the Fatal Four-Way match, which would ignite a brutal feud and add a fresh twist to the storyline.

4. Gunther must defeat Pat McAfee

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, which has undoubtedly affected his position in the company. The Ring General has been a dominant champion in the past and needs this victory to stay relevant.

If WWE wants to keep him strong and potentially insert him back into the title scene, he must defeat McAfee clean at Backlash. A loss here wouldn’t just hurt the star, but would also completely erase the aura he once had, which took over a year to build.

3. Finn Balor must interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have not been on the same page for weeks. After Dominik won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41, Finn has acted distant and even annoyed with Dom getting all the attention.

The Judgment Day has slowly been falling apart, and Backlash could be the moment when things explode. If Finn interferes in Dom’s title defense, either to help or hurt him, it would create huge drama. A split in the group has been teased for months, and it’s time for WWE to pull the trigger. This move could lead to a major feud between Balor and Mysterio at a stage like SummerSlam.

2. Bayley must return during the Women's Intercontinental Title match

Becky Lynch turned on Lyra Valkyria on RAW after WrestleMania 41, setting up their big match at Backlash. However, one piece of the puzzle is still missing, which is Bayley. She was supposed to tag with Valkyria at WrestleMania before being attacked backstage and replaced by The Man.

Bayley hasn’t been seen since the attack, and the fans have been awaiting her return to the company. If The Role Model interferes to help the Women’s Intercontinental Champion, it would build a feud between Bayley and Lynch while cementing Valkyria as a top star. Additionally, Bayley’s return might end up stealing all the spotlight at Backlash.

1. John Cena must retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena is on his final run, and a loss at this stage wouldn't feel right. At WrestleMania 41, he shocked the world by defeating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time world champion. With WWE building this farewell tour as legendary, having Cena lose the title at Backlash would kill all the momentum.

The Franchise Player is set to face Randy Orton in what’s being called their final battle, and fans want to see Cena hold the title going into SummerSlam. A win at the premium live event will add emotion and prestige to his last ride and give fans more reason to stay invested.

