WWE Clash of Champions is set to take place this Sunday, and WWE has announced nine championship matches for this year’s event.

Bayley will be the only Superstar who will be defending the same title that she defended at last year’s show. WWE are set to have a mix of some exciting first-time matches lined up for the event.

Zelina Vega will challenge Asuka for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at the event, while Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Riott Squad.

Jey Uso will get the opportunity to battle his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, while Randy Orton will look for his 14th world title reign in a face off with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in an Ambulance match.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen at WWE Clash of Champions this year.

#5 Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura retain their titles at WWE Clash of Champions

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura became an unlikely tag team a few months ago, but the two men have managed to work extremely well together and given their competition a tough time. The two men defeated The New Day a couple of months ago to become the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions and they haven’t looked back ever since.

The main competition they have received for the titles has been from Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of The Lucha House Party. However, with the return of Kalisto to the side, the faction appeared stronger until some differences between the side started tearing them apart.

The Lucha House Party will get a chance to compete for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at WWE Clash of Champions. While the trio is outstanding at what they do, WWE must allow The Swiss Cyborg and The Artist to defeat The Lucha House Party to retain their titles and carry on their reign.

I guess some people were born to lead, like me, and some people were born thinking they can lead and really shouldn’t be, right @LuchadorLD? Not everyone can be a leader, but everyone can PARTY!! 👍🏼 #SmackDown #lucha https://t.co/uSVqiwl1TI — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) September 19, 2020

After the match, WWE must also allow Kalisto to turn heel on his partners and vent out his frustration by attacking Dorado and Metalik, leaving them in a heap to start a new rivalry.

Kalisto has been the most successful singles wrestler out of the three men, and WWE could use him effectively by giving him another singles’ run.