5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0 & SmackDown this week

The past week saw WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT 2.0 serve as go-home shows. RAW and SmackDown wrapped the build towards Hell in a Cell up in earnest, while the previous episode of NXT 2.0 served as the final show before NXT In Your House 2022.

WWE RAW has many more matches scheduled for Hell in a Cell than its blue counterpart. This past week's episode of RAW extensively focused on Hell in a Cell, which is set to take place on June 5, much more than SmackDown did. The pay-per-view will be main-evented by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who were involved in a mega brawl on Monday and will battle in a Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

After NXT 2.0 put the final touches on the In Your House paint job, the show kicked off in earnest on June 4. There were many great matches on display, with the highlight being Bron Breakker overcoming Joe Gacy's mind games and retaining his NXT Championship.

With a new week of wrestling upon us, it's time for WWE to dissect the events of the previous one and keep the machine moving. Here are five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0, and SmackDown this week:

#5. The Judgment Day welcomes a new member

A revelation of a fourth member on WWE RAW wouldn't be too bad.

WWE finds themselves in a bit of a pickle on Sunday. While we firmly believe that any ambitious new faction must be booked to win in their first match together, their opponents have made green-lighting that decision a little tricky.

AJ Styles has lost twice in a row to Edge now, and a defeat at Hell in a Cell will only damage his credibility further. Throw in his teammates Finn Balor and Liv Morgan into the mix, and you have three superstars who cannot afford to lose decisively on June 5.

The stable recently teased recruiting new members. Therefore, Hell in a Cell should see The Judgment Day prevail thanks to the interference of a seventh person. This person should cost Styles, Balor, and Morgan the win and pledge their allegiance to the heel faction. Edge and his goons should then formally welcome them to their group on WWE RAW.

(PS: Please let this person be Ciampa)

#4. A new challenger steps up to Bron Breakker

NXT Champion Bron Breakker walked into NXT: In Your House fully aware that if he succumbed to challenger Joe Gacy's mind games and got himself disqualified, he'd lose his NXT Championship. Given how Gacy had been tormenting his family members for a long time, doing that was impossible.

The match was a brutal war of attrition with a shade of psychological warfare and intensity galore. The conclusion saw Breakker almost hit Gacy with a chair before resisting the temptation and dropping him with a Gorilla Press Slam instead to take a hard-fought victory.

Now that the smoke has cleared and the dust has settled, the champion will need a new dance partner for his title. This week's episode of NXT 2.0 should book someone to step up to him and issue a challenge to him.

#3. Asuka and Becky Lynch rekindle their rivalry

WWE RAW should see the reignition of Asuka and Lynch's rivalry.

It's straightforward: Bianca Belair shouldn't lose her RAW Women's Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. It'll be a shame if she drops the title without showing us what she truly can do as champion.

The triple threat stipulation for the match between Belair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka gives WWE a golden opportunity to do something great. Even though WWE could book a title change without Belair getting pinned or submitted, that's not the finish they should be pursuing. Instead, they should capitalize on the age-old rivalry between Asuka and Becky Lynch and have their squabble gift The EST the win.

The upcoming episode of RAW should then see the two women blame each other for the loss and start warring again. We all know what happens when they meet in the ring, and no one will complain if that is what we get.

#2. Riddle gets the jump on The Usos

The Usos have been screwing Riddle over for weeks now. Their theft of his and teammate Randy Orton's RAW Tag Team Championships was bad enough, but since then, they have been outnumbering him and leaving him on his back on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

Props must be given to WWE for keeping Riddle hot despite the losses and beatings he has taken. It'll surely pay off at some point down the road, and we feel the company can begin on the upcoming episode of RAW. This coming Monday, a simple and surprise attack on the braggadocious Usos would surely draw a massive pop.

#1. Roman Reigns accepts Drew McIntyre's challenge

WWE @WWE



is calling his shot! "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle . " @DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown "Drew McIntyre will challenge and will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at #WWECastle. "@DMcIntyreWWE is calling his shot! #SmackDown https://t.co/fBGkY7C7kf

After a lot of teasing, last week's episode of SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre formally announce that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The reveal drew (pun intended) a massive reaction and showed that everyone was excited to see it happen.

Clash at the Castle is still weeks away, but WWE should begin laying the groundwork immediately. They can start by having Reigns respond to McIntyre either in person or via satellite and accept his challenge. It only needs a quick and purposeful segment where he trash-talks The Scottish Warrior and vows to smash him when they meet.

The Tribal Chief is yet to take part in a title defense after winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. If he answers the challenge hovering over his head, it'll make the maiden defense that special.

