5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week: More problems for Roman Reigns

WWE has announced that fans will be returning to the arenas very soon. To build excitement for the fans returning, WWE is looking to build some big rivalries over the next few months.

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston found themselves in contention for the WWE Championship early on RAW. Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka again to move into the RAW Women’s Championship picture.

Sheamus defeated Humberto Carrillo in a match but was attacked by Ricochet soon after. Who will challenge The Celtic Warrior for the United States Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Bronson Reed took to the ring as the WWE NXT North American Champion for the first time in his career. He soon met his first challenger on Tuesday night. Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor once again to prove his dominance in WWE.

Raquel Gonzalez also snapped after the loss she faced to Dakota Kai on NXT. Who will face Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s title? And will MSK be able to hold their own against Legado del Fantasma?

The Usos picked up a victory over The Street Profits early on WWE SmackDown. Tamina and Natalya defeated The Riott Squad in a non-title match soon after. Rey and Dominik Mysterio went on to successfully defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode later in the night.

SmackDown did well to build its tag team division this week. However, what’s next for Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura?

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 Charlotte Flair must make Nikki Cross tap out on WWE RAW

Nikki Cross finally returned to the WWE RAW ring last week. Cross interrupted Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley during a backstage segment and challenged either of the women to a match.

Flair rejected the offer, but Ripley agreed to fight Cross in a Beat the Clock challenge. Even though the RAW Women’s Champion had control of the match, the clock counted down and Cross was awarded a huge victory.

This week on RAW, Cross must confront Flair backstage and tell her she deserves a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship since she defeated Ripley. This must lead to a Beat the Clock challenge between the two women later in the night.

Unlike Ripley, Flair must be allowed to make Cross tap-out before the time on the clock runs out. This will allow WWE to further build The Queen as a major threat to Ripley and her reign as the RAW Women’s Champion.

Flair had already defeated Asuka last week to get in contention for the title once again. A victory over the woman who defeated Ripley last week will allow The Queen to come across as a big threat to the current champion.

