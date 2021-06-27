5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week: Victory for Randy Orton; trouble for Roman Reigns

Hell in a Cell turned out to be a decent pay-per-view event for WWE. The night that followed hosted one of the best episodes of RAW in recent memory. Several Money in the Bank ladder qualifying matches were held during the night.

Ricochet, Riddle, and John Morrison qualified for the men’s MITB ladder match, while Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss qualified for the women’s match. This week, a major Triple Threat match will determine who else will join the men’s match from RAW’s side.

WWE NXT hosted a few major matches on Tuesday night. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory defeated Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan after a good match. However, Gargano was taken out by Karrion Kross soon after the bout. Will the two men compete for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash?

Fans will also find out who will challenge The Way for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at The Great American Bash following this week’s show. MSK will also come face to face with Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa on NXT.

Edge returned to take down Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown in one of the best surprises of the week. Before Edge’s return, it looked like Seth Rollins would take on The Tribal Chief very soon. Will WWE book a match between Rollins and Edge to determine who’ll take on the Universal Champion next?

Bayley pinned Bianca Belair to win the Mixed Tag Team Match on SmackDown. Is WWE looking to extend the rivalry between the two superstars even more?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Randy Orton must win the Triple Threat Match scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE has announced a "Last Chance" Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying match for next Monday's #WWERaw.



It will be Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, with the winner qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match at WWE #MITB on Sunday, July 18th. pic.twitter.com/nqt7A1eimJ — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) June 22, 2021

WWE started building towards Money in the Bank just a day after Hell in a Cell. WWE RAW saw five matches take place to determine which superstars who be part of the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches this year.

Riddle, Ricochet, and John Morrison won their respective matches to qualify for the men’s MITB ladder match. This week on RAW, WWE will give Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton another chance to qualify for the MITB ladder match.

The three top superstars will compete in a Triple Threat Match on Monday Night. WWE must allow Orton to pick up the victory and enter the MITB ladder match. Riddle must help Orton this time around and distract Styles long enough for him to get taken out by an RKO.

The Viper has not featured on a pay-per-view since WrestleMania 37, and WWE needs to put him in a high-profile match once again. Along with that, he could have several interesting moments with Riddle that can make the match more entertaining.

"If we both win tonight, then we'll both have to fight each other for the #MITB contract. And could you imagine two best friends...two BROTHERS fighting for a guaranteed opportunity at the #WWEChampionship? Wouldn't that be AWESOME?"



"𝑵𝒐𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒚𝒐𝒖."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FO5LRY31cR — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021

Styles is already holding the RAW Tag Team Championships and should defend the titles along with Omos against The Viking Raiders. Drew McIntyre has already had several shots at the WWE Championship and needs to take a step back for some time.

Therefore, The Viper could be the perfect choice to make the MITB match more entertaining.

