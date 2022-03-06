5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

With WrestleMania in sight, WWE has been building several top rivalries to make the show a success. A couple of new rivalries kicked off last week, and the company will look to take them to their boiling point soon.

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest on WWE RAW last week to win the United States Championship. The creative team will look to find a suitable challenger for Balor at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, on RAW, AJ Styles answered the challenge from Edge to a dream match at Mania. How will The Phenomenal One respond on the show after being attacked by Edge last week?

WWE NXT is also building towards its upcoming TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Before the event, Bron Breakker will put his title on the line against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler. Will Breakker make it to his first TakeOver event as champion?

Ricochet shocked the WWE Universe last week by defeating Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Who will step up to The One and Only for a shot at the title?

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is also set to get more intense in the weeks to come. Who will walk into WrestleMania with the upper hand?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. In our list of things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens must win the RAW Tag Team Championships

Alpha Academy will put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. RK-Bro suffered a setback last week when a botched finish led to a loss against the Street Profits.

Meanwhile, Owens and Rollins have been flying sky-high since getting together. The two men have done well to increase competition in the tag team division.

On this week’s RAW, Owens and Rollins must defeat the other two teams to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Even though the Alpha Academy has done a stellar job with the titles, it would be great to see the two former Universal Champions pick up the win.

WWE can then plan to book a major contest for Rollins and Owens at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Edge must send another warning to AJ Styles before their match at WrestleMania 38

AJ Styles will look to get back at Edge this week.

Last week on WWE RAW, Edge came out to the ring again to see who would accept his challenge for WrestleMania 38. AJ Styles answered The Rated R Superstar’s challenge for the show to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Edge turned heel after acknowledging his challenger and hit him with a low blow before delivering a con-chair-to. The Phenomenal One will likely come out this week to cut a promo and talk about what happened last week.

Edge must appear on the big screen to tell Styles that he is ready to end his career. Edge and Styles have already competed in some of the biggest matches of their careers. It remains to be seen what they can offer at WrestleMania 38.

WWE will need to make this rivalry even more bitter to ensure it has the maximum build for The Show of Shows.

#3. LA Knight must defeat Grayson Waller in the Last Man Standing Match

Will Sanga be able to help Grayson Waller this time around?

Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight in the first match of their rivalry. Waller has Sanga by his side, and that has made life much easier for him on WWE NXT.

At NXT Roadblock, the two men will collide in a Last Man Standing Match. Knight picked the stipulation for the contest, knowing well that Sanga will have an even easier time interfering in the match.

However, the company must allow The Million Dollar Superstar to overcome the interference and pick up the win. He has been stuck in the mid-card for too long, and the victory can help him reach the NXT title picture soon after the rivalry comes to an end.

#2. Bron Breakker must pin Dolph Ziggler to retain his NXT Championship

Who will walk out of NXT Roadblock with the top title?

Bron Breakker has only had one title defense since winning the NXT Championship. On the upcoming NXT Roadblock, Breakker will defend his title against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.

Breakker has already run through Ciampa once to win the title. This time around, he must look to take down Ziggler to retain the championship.

At NXT Roadblock, Breakker must hit his signature Military Press Powerslam to Ziggler and pin him to pick up the win. Pinning the former world champion will give him a massive push and cement him as the top champion on the brand.

#1. Sheamus and Ridge Holland must defeat New Day on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus was booked to take on Big E on WWE SmackDown last week. Before the match, Sheamus and Ridge Holland attacked New Day and destroyed their ATV.

This week, the two teams will go head-to-head in a tag team match. The company has been looking to build Sheamus and Holland as a team, and they must be allowed to outperform New Day on Friday night.

The heels must pick up a tainted win over Kofi Kingston and Big E to finish the match. The angle will allow their rivalry to continue while giving Sheamus and Holland a win over the two former tag team champions.

What do you think will happen on all three shows heading into the last few weeks before WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

