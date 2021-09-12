5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Bobby Lashley and MVP decided to enter the Tag Team Turmoil match on WWE RAW. The two made that decision after Randy Orton challenged Lashley to a WWE Championship match.

Lashley and MVP went on to win the Tag Team Turmoil and become RK-Bro’s No.1 contenders. Will Orton win the WWE Championship on Monday before defending the tag team title at Extreme Rules?

William Regal announced a No.1 contender’s match for the WWE NXT Championship. Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, LA Knight, and Tommaso Ciampa will compete for a chance to get their hands on Samoa Joe.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis will be ready to tie the knot on Tuesday night. How will the InDex wedding turn out on the all-new NXT?

Brock Lesnar returned to create a divide between The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. Lesnar asked Paul Heyman, as to why he didn’t tell Roman Reigns about his return before SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor returned as ‘The Demon King’ to get in Roman Reigns’ face. Will Balor lose his first match as his alter-ego at Extreme Rules? Or will Lesnar take on Balor for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Bobby Lashley must cheat to retain his WWE Championship on RAW

Bobby Lashley accepted Randy Orton’s challenge to a WWE Championship match last week. The two will meet for the big contest this Monday night.

Lashley has been a top performer on RAW for some time now. Meanwhile, The Viper has always found a way to get the better of his opponents. Orton even hit Lashley with an RKO to end last week’s episode.

However, the WWE Champion needs to retain his title to come across as a threat. Afterall, he and MVP will be challenging Orton and Riddle for the RAW Tag Team Championships at the pay-per-view.

With that said, WWE must allow MVP to interfere at a crucial moment in the match. He must attack The Viper, just like he attacked Goldberg, and allow Lashley to retain his WWE Championship.

The angle will allow The All Mighty to keep his title while protecting Orton. Meanwhile, Hurt Business will get an edge over RK-Bro for the Tag Team Championships match. It could also lead to Goldberg’s return for a rematch with Lashley at Crown Jewel.

