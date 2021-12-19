5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Austin Theory attacked Finn Balor once again on WWE RAW last week. The attack cost Balor a tag team match. The two men will meet in the ring on this week’s show. Will their rivalry spill over to the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view?

Maryse is also set to show up on Edge’s talkshow on RAW. It will be interesting to see what The Miz’s wife will have to say ahead of her husband’s match against Edge.

Tommaso Ciampa is ready to grant Bron Breakker another shot at his NXT Championship. Breakker suffered an attack at the hands of The Blackheart last week and must look to exact revenge before their match is made official.

Grayson Waller’s actions have already made him the most hated man in WWE. The new star could look to continue his attacks to bring more heat towards him.

Toni Storm pinned Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown on Friday night. The New Zealander could earn a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship this week.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns took down Paul Heyman after the latter made a surprising revelation. It will be interesting to see where the advocate ends up before WWE Day 1.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Big E must destroy his three opponents ahead of WWE Day 1

Big E has been doing a great job on WWE RAW since winning the top title. He was first challenged by Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship after winning a #1 contender’s match.

Kevin Owens later entered the title picture and became part of the WWE Championship match for Day 1. Bobby Lashley then tore through the scene and destroyed all three men before making his way into the title match for Day 1.

Big E took a pin from Lashley last week after an attack by MVP. The WWE Champion seems to be on the backfoot now as he will be facing three heels to defend his title.

WWE must look to give Big E some momentum ahead of Day 1, and give him a big segment on RAW this week. The All-Mighty will come out to make a statement on RAW. Kevin Owens and Rollins must then show up to attack the former WWE Champion.

Big E must come in last and take down all three men to make a statement and stand tall to end the segment. The creative team could give Big E a top moment a couple of weeks before Day 1 and tilt the momentum on the final episode of RAW before the pay-per-view.

