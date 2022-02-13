5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

An exciting week awaits WWE fans with Vengeance Day and Elimination Chamber scheduled for Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

Along with the two shows, WWE will host its regular episodes of RAW and SmackDown on Monday and Friday, respectively.

RAW will build up the WWE Championship match scheduled for Elimination Chamber.

Will Brock Lesnar rip into Bobby Lashley once again before the show? Or will Seth Rollins gain the upper hand to close the show?

NXT will host Vengeance Day on Tuesday night. Bron Breakker will defend his NXT title for the first time against Santos Escobar. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes will put his North American Championship on the line against Cameron Grimes.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg will face off on SmackDown before their Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn will also challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on Friday.

The creative team has a lot of work to do this week to make all four shows interesting.

With that in mind, take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley must get taken down on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against five top superstars at Elimination Chamber. Last week, the All-Mighty appeared on RAW to talk about his chances in the chamber. One superstar Lashley was fixated on throughout the segment was none other than Brock Lesnar.

Lashley defeated Lesnar to win the title at the Royal Rumble, and he will look to pin The Beast Incarnate once again at Elimination Chamber. Lesnar is already scheduled to appear on RAW this week, and WWE must look to bring both men face-to-face in the ring once again.

However, the creative team must allow the other superstars of the match to show up during the segment and take both the monsters down to make a statement. The spotlight for the match is on Lashley and Lesnar for now. The company needs to ensure that all six men stand an equal chance in the contest.

Seth Rollins or AJ Styles could end up clearing the ring and remain the last man standing to close out the segment. The angle will keep the fans guessing as to who will win the title at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha