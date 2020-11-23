5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown after Survivor Series

WWE had a very eventful week, which concluded on Sunday with Survivor Series, and there will be no stopping the three brands when they get back to business for this week’s shows. Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Championship from Randy Orton during last week’s WWE RAW and will be looking for a new challenger following Survivor Series.

The New Day overcame The Hurt business during last week’s show but lost to The Street Profits at Survivor Series.

A huge announcement was made last week on WWE NXT as this year’s TakeOver: WarGames event was announced. The Kings of NXT tried to target the returning Finn Balor, but The Prince had able backup in the form of The Undisputed ERA.

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano once again to retain his NXT North American Championship, and now he’s ready to defend the title against both Gargano and Damian Priest.

During WWE SmackDown, Murphy defeated Seth Rollins to possibly put an end to their storyline. Daniel Bryan made a great return and defeated Jey Uso to avenge the beating he received a few weeks earlier.

At Survivor Series, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre with some help from Jey Uso. However, Uso was unable to lead Team SmackDown to victory over Team RAW, something that did not go down well with The Tribal Chief.

This article will look at the five things that must happen on the three brands of WWE after the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

#5 RETRIBUTION challenge WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day

During WWE RAW last week, The Hurt Business challenged The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships. While Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander pushed The New Day to their limits, they failed to overcome the RAW Tag Team Champions.

At WWE Survivor Series, The New Day locked horns with SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods put up a great fight but came up short against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions on the night.

This week on RAW, The New Day could come face to face with their new challengers in the form of RETRIBUTION. While some fans expect to see Mustafa Ali challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, WWE should tie up the heel faction in another rivalry before Ali’s big break.

We could watch two of Mace, T-Bar, and Slapjack go after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the titles to make a name for themselves on RAW. Fans are aware of the past tensions between Kingston and Ali, and that could play perfectly well in this rivalry.

Not only will this provide RETRIBUTION a chance to stay relevant, but it will also give them an opportunity to target two of the biggest babyfaces in the company.