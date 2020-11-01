5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE did not waste any time at all in getting back to business once again following Hell in a Cell held last Sunday. RAW went straight into the build for the next major WWE pay-per-view, Survivor Series with multiple qualification matches for Team RAW.

AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Keith Lee came out victorious in their qualification matches for the men’s team, while Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, and Lana formed the women’s team.

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre got into a brawl at the end of the show that also saw ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt make his presence felt.

NXT hosted its first Halloween Havoc event that saw Johnny Gargano become the new North American Champion to kick off the night. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai managed to retain her title during the night, while Dexter Lumis and Rhea Ripley scored big victories.

This week, Pete Dunne could explain his actions from last week after attacking Kyle O’Reilly to align himself with Pat McAfee and the new NXT Tag Team Champions, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

SmackDown also hosted three qualifiers for its team for Survivor Series on Friday Night. Kevin Owens and Jey Uso qualified for the men’s team while Bianca Belair made it to the women’s team.

However, the night was all about the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Jey that took an interesting turn by the end of the show. Sasha Banks and Bayley also wrote another chapter in their rivalry as they are set to compete for the SmackDown Women’s Championship once again next week.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION challenge The Hurt Business on WWE RAW for Survivor Series

EXCLUSIVE: Listen up, @SamiZayn...@The305MVP wants you to know what you're getting yourself into when stepping into the ring with @fightbobby at #SurvivorSeries!#WWERaw vs. #SmackDown is shaping up to be mighty intriguing. pic.twitter.com/mA5bzLkCZd — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 27, 2020

After Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of WWE’s newest faction RETRIBUTION, the WWE Universe were hoping to watch him leave a mark on RAW. However, Ali’s faction has suffered a few losses on RAW in recent weeks.

Last week too, Ali and his faction were unable to get the better of The Hurt Business in an eight-man elimination match. Ali was forced to introduce a steel chair after he was the last man standing for his team and cause a disqualification.

It’s high time that WWE starts building back RETRIBUTION before they become unsalvagable. Keeping that in mind, WWE must allow RETRIBUTION to interfere in the match between The Hurt Business and The New Day. This could lead to a brawl, after which RETRIBUTION could challenge The Hurt Business for Survivor Series.

WWE needs to put RETRIBUTION in a big match and allow them to come out on top so that they can start building momentum before fans start losing all interest.

You live for lies. I die for truth. pic.twitter.com/iKj7P0dW7f — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 29, 2020

The Hurt Business has managed to build a massive reputation for themselves on RAW, and a loss in a big match won’t hurt them too much. Instead, it could go on to help RETRIBUTION become a formidable force on the Red brand.

With Bobby Lashley out of the picture as he will be busy taking on SmackDown's Sami Zayn at Survivor Series, RETRIBUTION can finally look to get ahead of The Hurt Business.